The systemd-homed service, which enables portable home directories, has been merged into the code for systemd and will be included in the forthcoming 245 release.
Systemd releases are typically every three to four months, and version 244 was finalised at the end of November 2019. The new merge includes over 21,000 additions to systemd. Once 245 is out, it will be up to individual Linux distributions to decide when to update it. Use of the new home directories service is optional.
[...]Each directory it manages encapsulates both the data store and the user record of the user so that it comprehensively describes the user account, and is thus naturally portable between systems without any further, external metadata.
Home directories in the new system support several storage mechanisms and may be located on a removeable drive. The user record is cryptographically signed so the user cannot modify it themselves without invalidating it. There is an option for encryption with fscrypt (applies encryption at the directory level), or mounting from a CIFS network share, or in a partition encrypted with LUKS2 (Linux Unified Key Setup). This last is the most secure approach.
[...]One use case is where a user has a PC running Linux in both their home and office, and is able to carry their home directory with them on a portable storage device. The advent of cloud storage has made this less of a problem than would have been the case a few years back, and a common reaction to the new systemd approach is that the problems it fixes are not pressing and may be outweighed by potential incompatibilities. ®
See the file: https://github.com/poettering/systemd/blob/homed/docs/HOME_DIRECTORY.md for more information on what systemd-homed is intended to do, an how.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @11:25PM (1 child)
Who, and why, was having any problem with doing that?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Tuesday February 04, @11:42PM
I would say this is a pattern, when something is secure and you want to make it vulnerable, adding all manner of new ways to move things from one point to another is a very efficient way to do it.
Then spring it on people, wait the 2 years for them to find the bug they put in there, just like with intel, iphone, microsoft, apple, amazine, azure, gosh all of them.
Goes like this:
https://archive.is/xXs6r [archive.is] summary: you are not allowed to have a personal computer, that would make you already too much more than the slave we need you to be for our long term plans.
(Score: 1, Troll) by barbara hudson on Tuesday February 04, @11:29PM (4 children)
I'll keep a copy of /home on a USB stick. 128 gigs of Kingston USB 3.1 is $25. Why put up with sticking a copy in the cloud? So you can access it on your phone? Your phone doesn't have USB to connect to your computer?
Ask yourself who benefits most. It's not you. It never is.
So how soon before it's gnu/systemd?
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Tuesday February 04, @11:44PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @11:52PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 05, @12:02AM
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @11:54PM
Cloud : somebody else's storage array.
Surely for the three crazies who actually want to portable their home folder there could be an application - separate from systemd. But no, they have to force it in. Systemd is really getting to the "and then they came for me" stage. And sadly, the alternatives look like crayon drawings of a 4yo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Tuesday February 04, @11:34PM (1 child)
I will simply ignore systemd past track record and assume the stuff works.
Porting home directories has an obvious problem. Some settings are not needed or even harmful to transfer (firefox cache and thumbnails of your porn).
Some others are better left customized by machine (windows placements, dpi settings) Now, since machine dependent settings are often shared with user prefs in the same config files. about the only way to act is having different branches, home, work in a version control system and checking it out separately from the shared data, or in a VCS that handles big files well (git annex for example). This is a solution for a power user with time to spare. What happens with joe user who finds himself with a window larger than the screen and won't alt-click because it sounds neonazi? I tell you, app developers will have to refactor their config, user prefs on one file, local config on another. This will cause untold amount of breakage and incompatibilities, as usual. Hopefully some devs finally see the light and, as a matter of trolling, start shipping their app in a systemd-less linux VM.., which probably will run faster than the host.
The good news is that nobody forces people to port their home around (hey JK this is systemd right? expect forced cloudification in a couple releases)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 05, @12:00AM
Yup. Many settings will work just fine from one system to the next. But more than enough to make you want to stomp Poettering's teeth out every time you log in will not. The only use for this is on entirely homogeneous systems or for strictly terminal work.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 04, @11:56PM
Almost, TBH.
And the rest that has hitches is probably due to my laziness to look into how to make use of the second GPU (on a was-a-gaming-laptop-on-sale-4-years-ago).