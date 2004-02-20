Some materials show promise promoting bone regeneration by enhancing its natural electrical properties, according to a review in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials.

[...]Scientists discovered that bone was a piezoelectric material in 1957. Since then, they have found that piezoelectricity occurs when bone collagen fibers slide against each other. This leads to the accumulation of charges and the generation of a tiny current, which opens up calcium ion channels in bone cells called osteocytes. This triggers a cascade of signaling pathways that ultimately promote bone formation.

"Piezoelectricity is one of several mechanical responses of the bone matrix that allows bone cells to react to changes in their environment," explain biomedical engineer Zong-Hong Lin of Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University and medical doctor Fu-Cheng Kao of Taiwan's Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, who led the review.

Researchers are seeking to leverage this property to improve bone regeneration and repair. For example, they are exploring materials to fabricate tiny, self-powered electric generators that can be implanted inside or outside bone to stimulate its natural healing processes.