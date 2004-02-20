Low rates of gun ownership are likely key. Guns are used in about half of suicide deaths, and having access to a gun triples the risk that someone will die by suicide, according to a study in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Because guns are so deadly, someone who attempts suicide with a gun will succeed about 85% of the time, compared with a 2% fatality rate if someone opts for pills, according to a study by researchers at the Harvard Injury Control Research Center.

[...] Suicide rates are typically lower in cities. In 2017, the suicide rate nationwide for the most rural counties — 20 per 100,000 people — was almost twice as high as the 11.1 rate for the most urban counties, according to the CDC.

People in rural areas may live many miles from the nearest mental health facility, therapist or even their own neighbors.

"If your spouse passes away or you come down with a chronic condition and no one is checking on you and you have access to firearms," Reed said, "life may not seem like worth living."

[...] New York's efforts to prevent suicides include conducting a randomized controlled trial to test the effectiveness of a brief intervention program developed in Switzerland for people who have attempted suicide — because they are at risk for trying again.

The trial has yet to get underway, but clinicians at the Hutchings Psychiatric Center in Syracuse were trained in the Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program, as it's called. They began testing it with some patients last year.

[...] The program is simple. It has just four elements:

In the first session, patients sit down with a therapist for an hourlong videotaped discussion about why they tried to kill themselves.

At their second meeting, they watch the video to reconstruct how the patient moved from experiencing something painful to attempting suicide.

During the third session, the therapist helps the patient list long-term goals, warning signs and safety strategies, along with the phone numbers of people to call during a crisis. The patient carries the information with them at all times.

Finally, during the next two years, the therapist writes periodic "caring letters" to the patient to check in and remind them about their risks and safety strategies. In the Swiss trial, about 27% of the patients in the control group attempted suicide again during the next two years. Only 8% of those who went through the intervention program re-attempted suicide during that time. "The difference with ASSIP is the patient involvement. It's very patient-centered," said Dr. Seetha Ramanathan, the Hutchings psychiatrist overseeing the program. It's also very focused on the suicide attempt, not on other issues like depression or PTSD, she said.

[...] If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (en español: 1-888-628-9454; deaf and hard of hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.