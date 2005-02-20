from the progress-on-a-nutty-problem dept.
First peanut allergy drug approved in the US:
The US has approved its first treatment for peanut allergies in children.
The drug AR101, or Palforzia, uses oral immunotherapy, with children given tiny but increasing amounts of peanut protein over a six-month period under medical supervision.
After that, users must continue to take a daily dose to be able to tolerate accidental exposure.
The treatment is not a cure and makers warn that the risk of a potentially fatal anaphylactic reaction remains.
And patients must continue to avoid peanuts in their diet.
[...] Palforzia, which has been approved for use in patients aged between four and 17, comes in the form of a powder which is sprinkled on food.
Last year, scientists at King's College London said that oral immunotherapy offered "protection but not a cure" for peanut allergies, with treatment only effective while patients continued taking small amounts of the allergen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @04:07PM (1 child)
"Darwin says "Peanuts are GooD!""
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @04:11PM
buy "darwin fonds" now! it's a basket of stocks that people trying to survive with money only invest in! trophy wife or husband (*) included
smallest font possible:(*) some minor genetic damage to be expected.
(Score: 2, Touché) by paul_engr on Wednesday February 05, @04:15PM (1 child)
It's not a drug. It's fucking peanuts with a titrated dose.
Shame on the idiots who are calling this a drug and are letting these assholes charge more than $5 for it.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday February 05, @04:39PM
You might want to consult a dictionary. It says "a medicine or other substance which has a physiological effect when ingested or otherwise introduced into the body."
