from the continent-lost-and-found dept.
According to Boing Boing, Australia's location corrected:
Australia sits on a fast-moving tectonic plate and is drifting north several inches a year. As its GPS coordinates haven't been updated since 1994, the discrepancy has grown to six feet and has begun causing trouble. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the continent's location is being fixed.
That report, "NSW and Victoria just jumped 1.8 metres north" reports:
The change is being made to fix a 1.8 metre inaccuracy that has crept into our GPS coordinates, caused by Australia slowly drifting north.
[...]Australia sits atop one of the fastest-moving tectonic plates in the world. We move about seven centimetres north-east every year.
[...]In the days of paper maps our tectonic drift did not pose a real problem. The continent might move but the distance from Melbourne to Sydney stayed the same. That meant Australia could get away with the slight inaccuracy that has crept in since we last set our coordinates in 1994.
[...]Because Australia’s underlying map data is now off by about 1.8 metres, it throws off the accuracy of the GPS location. The blue dot is accurate, but the underlying map is not.
"Effectively the coordinate you have from your GPS has already moved the 1.8 metres – it's the mapping data that has been left behind," says Dr John Dawson, director of positioning at Geoscience Australia, the federal government department supervising the fix.
The governments of New South Wales and of Victoria updated their map data on January 1. All Australian states and territories expect to have their coordinates updated by June.
Help, my country is trying to escape.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday February 05, @09:22PM (3 children)
Down-under will be up top: that'll take the wind out of their sails.
Hahahahaha......
.....I can wait....
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 05, @09:40PM (2 children)
Global warming + moving toward the equator... hot, hot, HOT!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @09:50PM (1 child)
If it moves far enough, it just might break ENSO, thereby creating a more stable climate for the entire pacific ring!
Sadly though, the Australians do not believe in anthropogenic tectonic shift, so they won't realize until it's too late.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @10:31PM
Paging Dr. Stoopid, the mighty boorish Stoopid! ^ that is decent trolling
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @09:49PM (1 child)
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. All those kangaroos hopping around probably account for four or five of those six feet.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 05, @09:59PM
Maybe kangaroo hopping accounts for recent earthquake activity.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 1) by stevegee58 on Wednesday February 05, @10:27PM (1 child)
This is human caused! Who's going to do something about it???
You are in a maze of twisty little passages, all alike.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Wednesday February 05, @10:42PM
Well, they are simply gonna dig another hole in the ground to compensate the mass-balance of the continent. That will stop the motion in its tracks. See, human made holes are useful. On the even brighter side, they may extract a shitload of gems in the process. It is a win-win.