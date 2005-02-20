from the less-is-more...with-scrollback! dept.
Publishers are growing audiences by producing less content:
Increasingly, publishers are seeing that less is more when it comes to producing content.
Publishers including the Guardian, News UK’s The Times of London and Le Monde have trimmed the number of articles they publish, leading to a growth in audience traffic, higher dwell times and ultimately more subscribers.
Over the last year, the Guardian cut its weekly output by one-third[...] In December 2019, the Guardian had 25 million monthly unique users in the U.K., a rise from 23.4 million the previous year, according to Comscore.
From 2017 to 2019, French subscription publisher Le Monde reduced its total number of articles 25%[...] Comscore reported that during December 2019, Le Monde had 9.1 million unique monthly users in France; that’s a rise from 8.4 million in December 2018.
Last summer The Times of London published 15% fewer stories on its online Home News[...] Readers of The Times smartphone app spent on average 28 minutes each day on the Home News section; that’s a 25% rise as compared with the same stretch the prior year, according to the publisher.
[...] Publishers often find that the types of stories they produce the most of are often the least read, so they don’t generate as much ad revenue as the more widely read pieces. This leads to difficult decisions about whether publishers should cut back on premium content (that typically costs more to produce), change the ratio of non-premium to premium content, or tweak the pricing of subscriptions, so that people start to read more of what the newspaper wants them to read, he said.
[Editor's note]:
Some, upon reading this story would wonder if SoylentNews has any plans to do something similar. The very short answer is "no". Read on if you want to know more.
During an approximately month-long period during the first few months of SoylentNews' existence, instrumentation was added so user's paths through the site could be watched. I had no part or even visibility into that. The only things I am aware of that are tracked are: the number of times a story is loaded (hits) and how many comments have been posted to a story. For a short period of time we retain hashes of users' IP address and subnet ID. For each registered, logged-in user, we record the history of their story submissions, comments, moderations, and subscriptions. And that is mostly so that we can provide the information to the user.
As long as I am around, I will strongly resist any attempts to track users' paths through the site. Our primary concern is to make a forum available to the community for story discussions; when it comes to story selections, the impact on subscriptions is absolutely not a factor.
The foregoing notwithstanding, on 2020-01-12 we announced: "The observant reader will notice that we have reduced the number of stories we post on weekdays from about 15 stories per day to about 13 stories per day." That experiment seems to have been working and, unless I hear otherwise, suggest we continue with that rate.
tl;dr: The kinds of metrics that the above-listed publications employed are not used here. Subscriptions have absolutely no part in our editorial decisions. Unless there is a perceived demand from the community that they want their online activity tracked with such granularity, it will stay that way.
[finis.]
Related Stories
The observant reader will notice that we have reduced the number of stories we post on weekdays from about 15 stories per day to about 13 stories per day. We would certainly like to continue with the higher rate, but we have been struggling to do so with current staff.
We try to post enough stories each day so that there is "something for everyone". Ultimately this site is for the community. It is also by the community; it does not run all by itself.
We Need Your Help
People's lives change. They move, get married, have health issues, change jobs, etc. All of these place additional demands on their spare time. SoylentNews is not immune to this; in fact we have experienced all of these. With less free time available, more work falls upon the other staff members — whose lives are already quite full.
What would help?
Volunteer! Have you ever thought about being an editor at SoylentNews?
You'll get to learn a super-sekret handshake, the passcode to enter our volcano-lair, and the admiration of your fellow Soylentils!
Right from the start, let me point out that we — SoylentNews — aim to be impartial. If you have an agenda that you would like to push or advocate (or denigrate) then skip to the next story.
On the other hand, not a great deal of time is needed. Even if you have only an hour or two per week that you could contribute, that would be greatly appreciated!
An earlier request for help summarized things nicely (slightly updated here):
Well we are all volunteers, so we contribute what we can, when we can, no one is expected to edit X stories/day (make your own hours). I would say a strong recommendation (maybe not requirement) is signing onto IRC once in a while (especially when editing) so one can communicate with the other editors. Editing a few stories a day, or even a few a week would be welcome. A typical submission takes me about 15-30 minutes to edit, usually on the longer side if I'm expanding or adding a balanced point of view without trying to put words into the mouth of the submitter. The rest is pretty much what you'd expect:
- Opening up a story
- Checking links
- Checking basic grammar and spelling
- Correcting wording
- Expanding a weak submission (sometimes it's just a few links and a sentence or quote)
- etc.
One also needs to:
- Learn the editing interface (not particularly hard but it has its quirks like UTC 24 hour time and the interface could use a little polish)
- Learn the SN Style Guidelines
How else could I help?
Nominate someone. Have you noticed someone who tends to compose well-written comments or journal entries? Think they might be a good fit? Please let us know!
How else could I help?
Submit a story! A well-written story that needs little editing takes a huge load off of the editorial staff. If just a few Soylentils submitted a story each day it would make a world of difference. Ideally, a story submission would be grammatically correct, have no spelling errors, be balanced and impartial, and be "publication ready". But even if your writing skills are not up to (or are even far from) that level, we are experienced at "cleaning things up", so do not let that keep you from making a story submission! If you see something tech-related that you think would be of interest to the community? Send it in!
How can you reach us?
Send an email to editors (at) soylentnews (dot) org. Or drop a message on our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) channel. Just issue the command "/join #editorial" and leave a message expressing your interest, along with your SoylentNews nickname, and someone will get back to you.
What's in it for me?
That is a good question. Speaking for myself, it started with my getting onto IRC and occasionally pointing out an error I'd seen in a story. Sometimes it would take a while before I could get the attention of an editor who could make the correction. I got frustrated. Finally, I suggested that if I were made an editor, I could fix things myself without having to track people down. Over the 5 ½ years since then, I have made mistakes... and learned how to own them, in writing, in front of all of you. I've developed a thicker "skin". I've made great friendships with people all around the world. The technical expertise on staff here is amazing; they've taught me so much. And, I hope, I've been able to teach them a thing or two, too.