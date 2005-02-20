from the cheapest-compatible-computer-constructors-choose-chinese-chips dept.
Zhaoxin's x86-Compatible CPUs for DIY Enthusiasts Now Available
Zhaoxin, a joint venture between Via Technologies and the Chinese government, has been selling processors for various client systems for years, but recently the company rolled out its latest CPUs that some of the local PC makers position as solutions for DIY enthusiasts. At least initially, Zhaoxin's KaiXian KX-6780A will be available only in China.
Zhaoxin's KaiXian KX-6780A is an eight-core x86-64 processor with 8 MB of L2 cache, a dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory controller, modern I/O interfaces (PCIe, SATA, USB, etc.), and integrated DirectX 11.1-capable graphics (possibly S3 based but unknown). The CPU cores are in-house designed LuJiaZui cores, built around a superscalar, multi-issue, out-of-order microarchitecture that supports modern instruction sets extensions like SSE 4.2 as well as AVX along with virtualization and encryption technologies. The processor is made using TSMC's 16 nm process technology.
Zhaoxin formally introduced its KaiXian KX-6000-series CPUs back in 2018, but it looks like higher-end models like the KX-U6780A and the KX-U6880A are entering the consumer market this quarter.
Previously: Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6000: A Chinese x86 SoC
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday February 05, @11:18PM (2 children)
The question on all Soylentils' lips is, how does it perform on SETI@Home? How many gigaflops per core? And can the People's Liberation Army use any of my telemetry to find a cure for democracy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @11:28PM (1 child)
The *real* question on Soylentils lips is "how well does it play porn?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @11:29PM
A Pentium 100 that could do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @11:30PM (1 child)
The ugly x86 isa drove all the fancy "elegant" risc schems into extinction, now even the chicoms succumbed to it. I supposed ARM is the only resurgent remaining.
This is how evolution truly works. "Better" doesn't survive, "better for the time" survives.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 05, @11:48PM
Arm Eases Upfront Licensing Fees to Head Off RISC-V [electronicdesign.com]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 05, @11:31PM
Eight-core version is $29.95 with free shipping (and no IME)... guess Intel is fucked.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Wednesday February 05, @11:36PM
The Chinese don't give a rat's ass about copyright, IP, nor patents. I'm guessing they stole, errr, acquired, the VHLC code a few years ago of the then current 10 y/o Intel chips.
Now, they've been using those designs for their PhD programs and folks are graduating. These folks are at least as smart as us, and much hungrier. I suspect more than a few of them have noticed the security issues. Wouldn't surprise me a bit to see some Chinese company being AMDs biggest competition, instead of Intel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 06, @12:20AM
