from the wake-me-gently,-wake-me-slowly dept.
Your shrieking alarm clock sound might be the reason your mornings suck:
Researchers at RMIT University in Australia investigated how alarm tones and wake-up music tie into sleep inertia, which is the feeling of grogginess some people experience in the mornings. The effects of sleep inertia can last for hours, putting a serious drag on the early part of the day.
The team asked 50 participants to fill out an online survey on the type of alarm sound they use. They also rated their grogginess and alertness levels. "You would assume that a startling 'beep beep beep' alarm would improve alertness, but our data revealed that melodic alarms may be the key element. This was unexpected," said RMIT doctoral researcher Stuart McFarlane in a release on Monday.
The researchers published the results of the study in the journal PLOS One last week. The team isn't drawing hard and fast conclusions from the data just yet, but is calling for further study into how alarm tones, sounds and music play into sleep inertia.
Journal Reference:
Stuart J. McFarlane, Jair E. Garcia, Darrin S. Verhagen, Adrian G. Dyer. Alarm tones, music and their elements: Analysis of reported waking sounds to counteract sleep inertia, PLOS ONE (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0215788)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 06, @01:00AM (2 children)
It's weird because it gets into your dreams and you're half asleep wondering why you can't hit the snooze button with your mind.
Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 06, @01:43AM (1 child)
I wake to my wife shrieking like an alarm clock.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 06, @01:44AM
So do I, when you're away on business trips.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 06, @01:17AM
I mean, waking late in the morning as part of the research.
Then going back to sleep to arrange for the collection of another data point.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 06, @01:24AM
"Your Shrieking Alarm Clock"
I see these researchers met my ex.
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 06, @01:38AM (1 child)
Alarms are almost never set around here. Mostly, we just wake up whenever we need to be up. If the Mrs. needs to be up, she'll tell me, and if I need to be up, I'll tell her. It's rare that we feel like we need the alarm. The last time I thought that I should set an alarm, it took minutes to figure out how to do it. OH, so THAT is the AM/PM indicator? Alright, so the time is right now, so where is the alarm bit? Annoying little pieces of low-tech trash.
I liked those old-timey wind up alarm clocks. They were so simple, most children figure them out in a minute or two.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday February 06, @01:45AM
Some wind-up clocks are creepy as fuck. Granny had a small clock with a visible torsion pendulum in the spare bedroom where I slept. Didn't help that she also had a purely mechanical grandfather clock in the living room.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday February 06, @01:40AM (3 children)
Wake to a beep-beep-beep sound: instant stress response, morning aggravation that sets a negative tone for the day.
Wake to soothing melody: Sleep right through it 30% of the time and be late for work, causing stress.
Any suggestions for something that works but not too well? I don't have a person to nudge me or an animal to jump on my bed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 06, @01:46AM
I have my alarms set to music that starts calm and progressively gets louder and heavier as the tune continues. Maybe a tune like 1812 overture. If the calm tu e doesn't wake you, maybe the cannons will.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 06, @01:48AM (1 child)
I have an Amazon Echo Show programmed to wake me with a video loop of St Greta the Grumpy yelling "Wake up! You stole my future!". Nothing like waking up laughing at a sock puppet to make your day.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 06, @01:53AM
Dude, you're fucking obsessed. This has gone from funny to piteous with a brief stopover in Cringeville along the way.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 06, @01:52AM
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...