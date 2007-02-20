from the smile-for-the-camera! dept.
https://photographylife.com/camera-companies-smartphone-survival
For the past few years, the camera market has been contracting at an unusually fast pace, resulting in decreased sales of DSLR and mirrorless cameras. The point-and-shoot market is already dead, and entry-level camera sales have also seen huge declines worldwide. This is mostly attributed to the rise of the smartphone, and the fact that smartphone manufacturers have been moving into the camera industry, focusing heavily on camera features. The outlook of the smartphone invasion is pretty grim, and it seems like some companies might not be able to survive as a result. So the big question is, is there anything camera manufacturers can do to stay afloat? I have been wondering about this for a while now, so I have decided to put together some of my thoughts in this article.
The story is a long read, but raises many excellent points. One of the first takeaways was that good cellphone cameras are: compact, quick and easy to use. Professional and prosumer They are carrying around heavy, bulky items that are to time-consuming to get set up.
(Score: 2) by Valkor on Friday February 07, @06:39AM
if i could afford one of their nice cameras i'd be inclined to spend the cash on one plus its toys and software. if i paid for what i'm wiling to part with on their stuff i'd get something as good as my flagship phone's camera, but at least it would mount cleanly on my tripod and probably have a decent integrated flash. i think analog photography is worth lugging the gear around for, but i'm lucky enough to still have access to local professional developing services (no shipping it off to texas).