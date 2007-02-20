from the tattle-tale dept.
Many modern vehicles let owners use the Internet or a mobile device to control the car's locks, track location and performance data, and start the engine. But who exactly owns that control is not always clear when these smart cars are sold or leased anew. Here's the story of one former electric vehicle owner who discovered he could still gain remote, online access to his old automobile years after his lease ended.
Mathew Marulla began leasing a Ford Focus electric vehicle in 2013, but turned the car back in to Ford at the end of his lease in 2016. So Marulla was surprised when he recently received an email from Ford.com stating that the clock in his car was set incorrectly.
Out of curiosity, Marulla decided to check if his old MyFordMobile.com credentials from 2016 still worked. They did, and Marulla was presented with an online dashboard showing the current location of his old ride and its mileage statistics.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Friday February 07, @10:21AM
The other question often overlooked at the planning stage is "What is the problem to which this is the solution?".
OK, the "where's my car?" feature is about as useful as Apple's "where's my phone?" feature, it's non-zero, if not great, so it just about passes the second sniff test, but it looks like the original question is only being answered many years later by people actually doing the things that anyone with more than half a brain could have predicted were inevitable unless deliberately protected against.
You can't reliably protect against threats you don't even consider. This particular misfeature *is* protectable against, it's old tech - it's called authentication. Car manufacturers should be familiar with the technology - as they've had locks as a standard feature for how long? So clearly they didn't even consider it.
Ooops. Makes for fun reading though - thanks Ford!
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday February 07, @11:24AM
It never ceases to amaze me how consumertards want, or have been brainwashed to think they want, fancy mostly useless features and don't even believe that there ever possibly could be negative consequences or that they wold have to take extra responsibility.
Hell, I'm faced with the possibility of having to buy a new car in the not to distant future and I fully expect that I won't be able to find one that is not filled to the brim with blinding blue dashboard LEDs, consoles covered with hazardous tactile-less touch screens, backup camera screens that are also ready to advertise at me and bounce around animated logos, built in computers that track my every move and send it directly to Big Brother or some some hacker, useless new-fangled gadgets that break easily and require constant repair, and so on. It's ridiculous and it needs to stop.
But the worst part is how it seems like we can't even complain about this kind of garbage. So much political correctness crap that you can't even make a simple factual observation, as it might hurt their precious little feelings.