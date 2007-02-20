from the windy-issue dept.
A wind turbine's blades can be longer than a Boeing 747 wing, so at the end of their lifespan they can't just be hauled away. First, you need to saw through the lissome fiberglass using a diamond-encrusted industrial saw to create three pieces small enough to be strapped to a tractor-trailer.
[...] Tens of thousands of aging blades are coming down from steel towers around the world and most have nowhere to go but landfills. In the U.S. alone, about 8,000 will be removed in each of the next four years. Europe, which has been dealing with the problem longer, has about 3,800 coming down annually through at least 2022, according to BloombergNEF. It's going to get worse: Most were built more than a decade ago, when installations were less than a fifth of what they are now.
Built to withstand hurricane-force winds, the blades can't easily be crushed, recycled or repurposed. That's created an urgent search for alternatives in places that lack wide-open prairies. In the U.S., they go to the handful of landfills that accept them, in Lake Mills, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Casper, where they will be interred in stacks that reach 30 feet under.
[...] Wind power is carbon-free and about 85% of turbine components, including steel, copper wire, electronics and gearing can be recycled or reused. But the fiberglass blades remain difficult to dispose of. With some as long as a football field, big rigs can only carry one at a time, making transportation costs prohibitive for long-distance hauls. Scientists are trying to find better ways to separate resins from fibers or to give small chunks new life as pellets or boards.
[...] "Wind turbine blades at the end of their operational life are landfill-safe, unlike the waste from some other energy sources, and represent a small fraction of overall U.S. municipal solid waste," according to an emailed statement from the group. It pointed to an Electric Power Research Institute study that estimates all blade waste through 2050 would equal roughly .015% of all the municipal solid waste going to landfills in 2015 alone.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday February 07, @12:04PM
Either build it to withstand elements, and keep it longer than 10 years, or build it to fail under damage and keep it recyclable. It's a fricking blade. Some heads should be rolling right now.
The problem is that 'green' and recycling is in the hands of mafia (the most fit entity in a money driven system), at least here in Italy. Mafia itself is part of a bigger plan, the bigger plan wants to destroy the environment (no better way to ensure destruction then controlling 'green' tech), to make people unable to rebel for lack of survival means.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FatPhil on Friday February 07, @12:11PM (4 children)
No, I have no bloody idea what for, but I'm not a bloody architect. But one has to ask - can one sit on them? walk on them? walk under them? pass cables through them? have voles or hedgehogs trundle safely through them? I think we westerners have become lazy problem solvers. Take truck-loads of them to Africa, leave them by the side of the road with a sign in 20 languages that says "free", and come back in a month to see what resourceful people have done with them. If a lemonade bottle can be made into a lightbulb (which it can, for some definitions of the term), I have faith in them.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 1) by jurov on Friday February 07, @12:15PM
Bridges at least! But that would require "reuse-first" thinking we were weaned off from...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @12:20PM
the ones close to oceans are easy: just put something heavy in them and drop them in the ocean for stuff to grow on them.
the other ones... when you count the cost of bringing them to the turbine, put in a factor of 2, and you automagically get the return trip as well.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday February 07, @12:54PM
On a more practical bent, there are a small number of facilities that can (and do) break the blades down into much smaller fragments that can then be used in the construction industry for things like lower levels of roads and permeable fill for drainage, but are limited by their capacity, the specialist equipment involved (fibreglass does not break/shatter cleanly into neat pieces), and - as mentioned in TFS - transportation costs when they are not sufficiently close to the windfarm. If this process can be made simpler, more cost effective at smaller scales(e.g. make it viable to construct a plant as part of a given windfarm of sufficient size), and produce various "grades" and shapes of output fragments suitable for different reuse cases, then so much the better.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @12:55PM
i know! design the new blades so that the hollow space is standardized (like cargo for airplane) and then once they need to be decommissioned fill them with nuclear waste!
fiber encasement and radioactif waste go hand in hand! win-win all around. if you need more waste storage just build more turbines which uhm .. err ... requires less waste .. uhm ...