A new bill in Tennessee is aiming to have internet providers block all porn on every device.

Rep. James Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) filed the ""Safer Internet for Minors Act," or HB 2294, this week. It would essentially make those of age and wishing to view porn take extra steps to do so.

Right now, Van Huss' office says internet providers allow porn on devices by default. Parents, for example, manually have to go in and "opt out" of allowing porn.

This bill aims to have internet providers block porn by default and have those wishing to viewing porn, who are of legal age, manually "opt in."