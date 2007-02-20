20/02/07/0557200 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday February 07, @01:39PM
from the porn-wants-to-be-free dept.
A new bill in Tennessee is aiming to have internet providers block all porn on every device.
Rep. James Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) filed the ""Safer Internet for Minors Act," or HB 2294, this week. It would essentially make those of age and wishing to view porn take extra steps to do so.
Right now, Van Huss' office says internet providers allow porn on devices by default. Parents, for example, manually have to go in and "opt out" of allowing porn.
This bill aims to have internet providers block porn by default and have those wishing to viewing porn, who are of legal age, manually "opt in."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @01:47PM (1 child)
Porn, then anything that is counter to creationism, then anything with vague sentiment that the rulers don’t like, then information about political science and psychology. Give it a generation or so, and the Internet will be legislated to a doubleplusgood safe place we’ll all be proud of!
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday February 07, @01:56PM
Yes, yes, all to much work too slow and transparent.
Two ways to do this a lot faster: 1) cut off all connectivity and only show the propaganda page "We're sorry, the internet encountered a failure. Please keep up to date from our specially crafted info-site". Or, 2) ensure a prohibitive license system for using any connectivity device that can send data. Reception devices are free to use; remember the good old TV set, which would beam down proper propaganda 24/7?
Option 2 has the advantage that you make everybody a criminal in the process, which then means you may put all those dissent voices where they belong for a prolonged infinity of time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @01:56PM (1 child)
Right wing sjw's should be fought against too...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Friday February 07, @02:22PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @02:04PM (1 child)
Just check each packet for flesh-colored pixels.
(Score: 3, Funny) by TheGratefulNet on Friday February 07, @02:07PM
no, easier than that.
just enable iptables and filter on the Tit Bit of each data frame.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @02:09PM
Is there a way to automatically make these hillbillies disappear from the Internet? Couldn't we sever the line where it comes out of their state?
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Friday February 07, @02:11PM
The inevitable consequence of this is that the ID used to enable the opt_in will be used to empty their bank account ,
and, as a bonus, their own porn viewing habits will be available on the "black web" (or any market in Pakistan) for peanuts and within days.
(That is what killed a similar proposal in the UK).
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday February 07, @02:12PM (2 children)
the religious 'right' in the US has been called the american taliban for a while, now.
funny how the fundies can't stand the idea of sharia law being forced on them. so what do they do? they turn around and do the same fucking shit to everyone else; under the guise that OUR GOD is not just any god, he's the REAL god and you better listen!
such bullshit. but its a sizeable amount of population, here, sadly. the south is also known as 'jesusland' (aka, the bible belt).
and these people do so much damage to democracy, civil rights and forward progress.
I wish the civil war worked out the other way and we did split into two countries. I do think it would have worked out better, as the south and the non-south find very little common ground, idealogically, these days. and we never will agree, is my prediction. trying to force one set of laws on two ENTIRELY different kinds of people is a Fail. it does not work, it has not worked and it won't work. and yet, no solution in sight. just more of the same shit, decade after decade.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 07, @02:16PM
Nanny state protection of innocence isn't a majority opinion in the South, it's a vocal minority who actively seek power to impose their ideals while the rest of us yawn in their general direction with a "pshaw, whatever."
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 07, @02:25PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 07, @02:14PM
The best thing about Al Gore losing the election was that it kept Tipper out of the White House.
There's radicals of all kinds, everywhere, Tennessee has some pretty whacked clans when it comes to nanny state "protection of innocence."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @02:22PM
This is a political lead balloon. There's little chance it survives the political backlash prior to passage, and if it happens to, it doesn't survive its first brush with the courts when the inevitable first amendment challenge is brought forth.
However, let's just assume that by some stretch of the imagination this survived a first amendment challenge because the courts agree that it's not an undue restriction of a person's first amendment rights because they can still jump through a relatively small/easy set of hoops and get access to the content they want. (Hey, it's a slippery slope, rights are _NOT_ permissions and should not be structured as such, but that sure as hell didn't stop the Government from doing exactly that with the second amendment. Don't get me started.)
That means that ISP's have to be able to prove to the government that they're in compliance with this new law, and that means records about who has, and who has not turned on their own access to porn. Okay, so when are these bumbling fools in the House going to realize that all it takes is _one_ of them to turn that setting on without thinking, and it will be used against them in an election campaign by an opponent who just happened to have that information fall into their hands? That which can go wrong, will.
I'm not averse to giving subscribers the tools to block certain kinds of content they find objectionable, but give them the tools, the control, the records, and the logs on their own devices, not at the ISP. An ISP's job is to give you a connection to the internet and to sell you a certain amount of bytes over a certain amount of time at a pre-arranged maximum speed. That's it, that's all.
Oh, and when the bill says "at no extra cost" - oh, it'll be an extra cost, it'll just be hidden in the base rate for _everyone_ which will of course, go up to compensate for this. It must. Businesses simply must pass on costs (any and all) to customers or they go out of business.
This bill really should just slink off to committee where it can die a quiet death.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Friday February 07, @02:29PM
If this passes then Bing will be effectively outlawed as well. But don't worry, guys! TMB and I are filling every crevice of the Soylent servers with the worst filth for all our poor TN-residing reader.