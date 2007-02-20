Scientists have demonstrated a key technology in making next-generation high-energy particle accelerators possible.
[...] So far, the particles accelerated have been protons, electrons and ions, in concentrated beams. However, an international team called the Muon Ionization Cooling Experiment (MICE) collaboration are trying to create a muon beam.
Muons are particles like electrons, but with much greater mass. This means they could be used to create beams with ten times more energy than the Large Hadron Collider
[...] MICE have today announced the success of a crucial step in creating a muon beam—corralling the muons into a small enough volume that collisions are more likely. The results are published today in Nature.
Journal reference: Demonstration of cooling by the Muon Ionization Cooling Experiment, Nature (DOI: doi:10.1038/s41586-020-1958-9)
Also at CERN Courier, Fermilab Symmetry & Nature News.
