Radiation-Resistant Graphite-Eating Fungus

posted by janrinok on Saturday February 08, @01:48AM
from the weird-science dept.
Science

RS3 writes:

Scientists have discovered that a longtime fungal resident of the Chernobyl complex could actually "eat" radiation. In an upcoming paper, scientists will share the results of growing the fungus on the International Space Station.

Scientists have known about this fungus, and similar extremophile organisms that can thrive on radiation, since at least 2007. The variety found in Chernobyl "can decompose radioactive material such as the hot graphite in the remains of the Chernobyl reactor," Nature said in 2007.

Story goes on to say that:

How can this fungus process radiation in this way? Because it has tons of very dark melanin pigment that absorbs radiation and processes it in a harmless way to produce energy.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 08, @01:55AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 08, @01:55AM (#955486)

    If it's a *real* extremophile, it should be able to decompose systemd and process it in a way to produce a harmless init system.

    • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday February 08, @02:33AM

      by RS3 (6367) on Saturday February 08, @02:33AM (#955496)

      Further spectral analysis reveals that systemd is made of the very radiation-immune fungus.

  • (Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Saturday February 08, @02:35AM

    by Pslytely Psycho (1218) on Saturday February 08, @02:35AM (#955497)

    New zombie/giant monster/mutated human movie on the horizon obviously.....

