Scientists have discovered that a longtime fungal resident of the Chernobyl complex could actually "eat" radiation. In an upcoming paper, scientists will share the results of growing the fungus on the International Space Station.

Scientists have known about this fungus, and similar extremophile organisms that can thrive on radiation, since at least 2007. The variety found in Chernobyl "can decompose radioactive material such as the hot graphite in the remains of the Chernobyl reactor," Nature said in 2007.