The FBI director warns that Russian efforts to sow discord and political divide among Americans is continuing. The director of the FBI told lawmakers Wednesday that Russia is engaging in "information warfare" as the US heads into the 2020 presidential election. But he said there's no sign that Russia is targeting America's election infrastructure.
FBI Director Chris Wray told the House Judiciary Committee that Russia is waging a covert social media campaign to create a political divide and sow the seeds of discord among Americans, just as it did during the 2016 election, according to an Associated Press account of the hearing.
The effort, Wray said, involves fictional personas, bots, social media postings and disinformation. He said the threat was continuous and that was harder to combat than a hack on an election system.
"Unlike a cyberattack on an election infrastructure, that kind of effort -- disinformation -- in a world where we have a First Amendment and believe strongly in freedom of expression, the FBI is not going to be in the business of being the truth police and monitoring disinformation online," Wray said.
Disinformation has long been a part of Russia's foreign policy strategy, and social media has allowed the trolling effort to expand on a viral scale. US intelligence agencies have warned Congress that these campaigns will continue in future elections.
[...] "They identify an issue that they know that the American people feel passionately about on both sides and then they take both sides and spin them up so they pit us against each other," Wray said. "And then they combine that with an effort to weaken our confidence in our elections and our democratic institutions, which has been a pernicious and asymmetric way of engaging in ... information warfare."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 08, @02:21PM
Hillary is doing enough of that herself: now that it looks like her bought man Biden is out and Bernie is in, she can't stop tearing Bernie down.
She needs to realize SHE is why Trump won, but she doesn't care if Trump wins again so long as Bernie loses.
She needs to STFU.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 08, @02:36PM
The news is presented in a way as if it's covering some far off topic nobody has any way of personally vetting. For instance, Syria. But things like "covert social media campaigns" that are "expanding on a viral scale" does not even make any sense. The whole notion is oxymoronic. In order for any social campaign, let alone a viral one, to reach people it has to be the exact opposite covert. If you're confident enough to spread FUD among Americans, why not name names? What, exactly, are they saying that is false?
It feels like the political establishment *really* wants a new Red Scare (it's awesome for military spending as well as privacy invading legislation) and is becoming increasingly desperate to push it before November. Presumably this year's October Surprise will be more creative, and xenophobic, than some locker room shit talk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 08, @02:44PM
While they both have the same behavior and political goals, you can tell Russians apart from Democrats by their fur hats.
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Saturday February 08, @02:47PM
"Everyone is doing what we are doing but they are bad, very bad boys!"
Does anyone think it is a good use for uniformed soldiers to be at eglin airforce base trollin the libs and socket puppet battling on reddit operating r/conspiracy?
I don't. That is not what the word soldier means.
That is also not what information means, knowledge is not a weapon like a knife. I can't make you read books to death, I can't shout at you like paul atreides(yet) so you are hurt.
Information Warfare = Arguing
End of story. They are turning all civil culture into a battleground if they haven't succeeded already. You cannot have civilian government without an open forum of ideas, at all. If no open forum, there is no civilian governance.
Totalitarianism is military dictatorship forever, the absence of civilian governance. This is not an accident.
https://archive.is/kJKap [archive.is] cnbc fail
https://archive.is/blM4a [archive.is] robach fail
https://archive.is/iOckl [archive.is] eglin afb
https://archive.ph/EdHYz [archive.ph] jtrig
https://archive.is/rWnr8 [archive.is] forums like this front lines
https://archive.is/osDks [archive.is] how to detect their websites...
https://archive.is/FRGCj [archive.is] what the entire information war is actually doing is protecting a history of lies, the lies you have to prove you can believe in order to be granted power in the totalitarian system. As defined in 1984, the cynacism required to believe literally nothing, and every lie, and be relativistic about everything, is the entry ticket to all of the good things in life. The left side of this equation is waging a war of long term attrition against everyone on the right side, and in the end, all human history may be eventually rewritten.
The "information war", is just the facemask of the Uniform Degenerative Force, Dark Psychic Energy, Anti-Movement Policing, and Anti-humanism, of the oligarchy against everyone else, and at this point any of these competing totalitarian systems would have a near impossible time distinguishing itself from any other, or justifying their actions in any non-relativistic sense.
We are being pressured to forget everything we know and to stop trying to know, and accept atrocity as normal and necessary.
And it so very well mirrors what I would expect from the future after losing a game of XCOM 2, which is the worst possible evaluation for human leadership in human society, that your work resembles an alien takeover bent on human enslavement and eventual extinction.
thesesystemsarefailing.net but the fish is rotting from the head down so you might want to consider that in your operational plan next time you get your orders to do something insane against humanity, so you might want to consider,
decultification.org if you are looking for alternative ideas.
And you should consider my expanded definitions page if you would like to see an attempt to rebuild the english language from the malignant pile of gooey cruft treacherous mass media institutions have dumped into your neocortex