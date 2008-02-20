from the if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it dept.
Mac Bowley at the Raspberry Pi blog asks about ending hardware upgrades for the sake of upgrades as well as ending planned obsolescence. The softwre for the Raspberry Pi, he notes, still runs on the first models even if the newer models are faster. In fact the old models are still being produced and bought. Fully exploiting the natural life spans of hardware would have a lot of advantages, not the least of which would be reduction of the enviornmental impact.
Some components of your phone cannot be created without rare chemical elements, such as europium and dysprosium. (In fact, there are 83 stable non-radioactive elements in the periodic table, and 70 of them are used in some capacity in your phone.) Upgrade culture means there is high demand for these materials, and deposits are becoming more and more depleted. If you're hoping there are renewable alternatives, you'll be disappointed: a study by researchers working at Yale University found that there are currently no alternative materials that are as effective.
Then there's the issue of how the materials are mined. The market trading these materials is highly competitive, and more often than not manufacturers buy from the companies offer the lowest prices. To maintain their profit margin, these companies have to extract as much material as possible as cheaply as they can. As you can imagine, this leads to mining practices that are less than ethical or environmentally friendly. As many of the mines are located in distant areas of developing countries, these problems may feel remote to you, but they affect a lot of people and are a direct result of the market we are creating by upgrading our devices every two years.
Many of us agree that we need to do what we can to counteract climate change, and that, to achieve anything meaningful, we have to start looking at the way we live our lives. This includes questioning how we use technology. It will be through discussion and opinion gathering that we can start to make more informed decisions — as individuals and as a society.
Apple, Samsung Fined for Crippling Devices With Software Updates
Planned Obsolescence Takes a Step Forward (2014)
Science daily brings us Materials, electronics that dissolve when triggered being developed.
Iowa State University is developing "transient materials" and "transient electronics" that can quickly and completely melt away when a trigger is activated. That could mean that one day you could send out a signal to destroy a lost credit card, or when soldiers are wounded, their electronic devices could be remotely triggered to melt away.
So I'm expecting to see products that not only will fail, but actually dissolve into uselessness when it's corporate master deems fit.
Does anyone have a problem with this?
The paper and abstract can be found here.
The Italian antitrust authority has announced a fine of 5M euro and 10M euro against Samsung and Apple respectively, because they forced upon the users of their mobile devices a number of system updates that significantly impaired the performance and the stability of the smartphones, pushing the owners to consider replacement or repair outside warranty coverage of the misbehaving items.
Apparently the two companies failed to underline that the security mentioned in the upgrades was relative to their own cash flow, by creating demand for new models.
It is a first for tech firms to be explicitly fined for the notorious practice called "planned obsolescence".
Also at Fast Company
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Sunday February 09, @03:53AM (1 child)
Upgrade culture was going to be upgraded, but it was replaced by throwaway consumerism culture.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Sunday February 09, @04:15AM
Indeed. Most stuff is more expensive to repair now than replace, if it can be repaired at all. Everything gets tossed, recycled if you're lucky.
If you find yourself buying the latest model $thingy every refresh cycle, you're probably either buying the wrong thing or being sucked in to some upgrade scheme pushed by the manufacturer/seller.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Sunday February 09, @04:25AM
My oldest piece of electronic hardware is a digital multimeter (for measuring voltage, current, etc. in circuits) that's about 27 years old. Readings still seem accurate and nothing has failed.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Sunday February 09, @04:31AM
Apple is a huge villain in this regard. They abandon hardware that works perfectly well (proven repeatedly by "hacks" that successfully apply OS upgrades to older machines.)
For instance, my 12/24 core, 64-bit, 64 GB, 2.93 GHz, four 1 TB SSD, six-monitor Mac Pro... yep, they won't upgrade the OS past its current level, which is 10.12.6. Apple's up to 10.15 now.
This also screws application developers: as soon as they start depending on new features in a newer version of the OS, their available market shrinks.
My machine is 10 years old, runs like a champ, and does everything I need; it just isn't as fast as some more recent machines of comparable configuration. It's still quite fast, though.
Whatever impulse I might have had to buy a new, high-end Mac Pro could not survive the fact that they showed me that they won't support perfectly good existing hardware. Why should I spend all that money, again, just to have them drop support for it in eight years?
When this machine dies — well, if it dies — it's off to EBay to buy another one just like it. At a fraction of the cost of a new machine from Apple, not a penny of which will actually reach Apple.
That's what comes of screwing your customers, fellas.
In the meantime, my old laptop, which came with (then) brand-new Windows7 in 2009; yep, upgraded to Windows10 without a single problem; and all my Windows crap still works fine, too. As a direct consequence, I'm scouting for a brand new high-end desktop machine for Windows10. Because that lappy... not that quick, lol. Spoiled user over here, performance-wise. By that old Mac Pro, in fact.
