Plants have been harnessing the sun's energy for hundreds of millions of years. Algae and photosynthetic bacteria have been doing the same for even longer, all with remarkable efficiency and resiliency.

It's no wonder, then, that scientists have long sought to understand exactly how they do this, hoping to use this knowledge to improve human-made devices such as solar panels and sensors.

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, working closely with collaborators at Washington University in St. Louis, recently solved a critical part of this age-old mystery, homing in on the initial, ultrafast events through which photosynthetic proteins capture light and use it to initiate a series of electron transfer reactions.

"In order to understand how biology fuels all of its engrained activities, you must understand electron transfer," said Argonne biophysicist Philip Laible. "The movement of electrons is crucial: it's how work is accomplished inside a cell."

In photosynthetic organisms, these processes begin with the absorption of a photon of light by pigments localized in proteins. Each photon propels an electron across a membrane located inside specialized compartments within the cell. "The separation of charge across a membrane -- and stabilization of it -- is critical as it generates energy that fuels cell growth," said Argonne biochemist Deborah Hanson.

The Argonne and Washington University research team has gained valuable insight on the initial steps in this process: the electron's journey.

[...] As a result of their efforts, the scientists are now closer than ever to being able to design electron transfer systems in which they can send an electron down a pathway of their choosing.