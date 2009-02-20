The presentations from FOSDEM 2020 are online. FOSDEM is an annual, non-commercial conference for Free and Open Source software developers and takes place for two days every year in Brussels, Belgium. This year it was the first weekend in February, Saturday the 1st and Sunday the 2nd. It is organized by volunteers and aims to promote the use of free and open source software. One beneficial aspect is the many developer rooms where various projects can meet and exchange ideas, plan, discuss, and hack. Participation is free of charge.

Original Submission