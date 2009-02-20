20/02/09/1521230 story
posted by martyb on Monday February 10, @11:54AM
from the Hey!-You-better-watch-it! dept.
from the Hey!-You-better-watch-it! dept.
The presentations from FOSDEM 2020 are online. FOSDEM is an annual, non-commercial conference for Free and Open Source software developers and takes place for two days every year in Brussels, Belgium. This year it was the first weekend in February, Saturday the 1st and Sunday the 2nd. It is organized by volunteers and aims to promote the use of free and open source software. One beneficial aspect is the many developer rooms where various projects can meet and exchange ideas, plan, discuss, and hack. Participation is free of charge.
FOSDEM 2020 Presentations Available Online | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.