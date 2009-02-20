Stories
Orson Bean, Actor Who Voiced Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, Dies at 91

posted by martyb on Monday February 10, @02:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the R.I.P. dept.
News

kreuzfeld writes:

Readers here include many avid JRR Tolkien fans. Now, coming not long after the death of Christopher Tolkien (JRR's prolific son) comes a new fatality, Orson Bean:

Born July 22, 1928, Bean was a star of the small and big screen. [...] He is also one of the first actors to portray a hobbit, as he voiced both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins in the Rankin/Bass animated TV films The Hobbit and The Return of the King in the late 1970s. Before Elijah Wood or Martin Freeman, Tolkien fans had Bean as the voice in their head while re-reading the novels.

Here are his entries on IMDb and Wikipedia.

Love them or hate them, the Rankin/Bass films & Bean's key roles in them defined the Tolkien experience for a generation of viewers.

Original Submission


Orson Bean, Actor Who Voiced Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, Dies at 91
  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 10, @02:50AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday February 10, @02:50AM (#956241) Journal

    I love Mr. Bean! :)

    I remember seeing him n various shows growing up. Odd looking fellow.

    Remember him best for the turkey on his head, and of course for falling in love with 'Bob'.

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 10, @03:09AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Monday February 10, @03:09AM (#956243)

    Gentle introduction to racism, made into compelling movies.

