posted by martyb on Monday February 10, @02:40AM
from the R.I.P. dept.
Readers here include many avid JRR Tolkien fans. Now, coming not long after the death of Christopher Tolkien (JRR's prolific son) comes a new fatality, Orson Bean:
Born July 22, 1928, Bean was a star of the small and big screen. [...] He is also one of the first actors to portray a hobbit, as he voiced both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins in the Rankin/Bass animated TV films The Hobbit and The Return of the King in the late 1970s. Before Elijah Wood or Martin Freeman, Tolkien fans had Bean as the voice in their head while re-reading the novels.
Here are his entries on IMDb and Wikipedia.
Love them or hate them, the Rankin/Bass films & Bean's key roles in them defined the Tolkien experience for a generation of viewers.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 10, @02:50AM
I love Mr. Bean! :)
I remember seeing him n various shows growing up. Odd looking fellow.
Remember him best for the turkey on his head, and of course for falling in love with 'Bob'.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 10, @03:09AM
Gentle introduction to racism, made into compelling movies.