US agencies using phone location data for immigration enforcement, report says:
The Trump administration has reportedly acquired access to a commercial database that tracks the movements of millions of cellphones in the US. The data is being used for immigration and border enforcement, according to sources and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
The data is reportedly collected from apps for gaming, weather and shopping that ask users to grant them location access. The Journal's Friday report said the Department of Homeland Security uses the information to detect undocumented immigrants and people who may be entering the US illegally.
Separately, US gov't using phone location data to track migrants: Report:
The administration of United States President Donald Trump has purchased commercial databases and software that tracks millions of mobile phones and used the information to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the US, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday.
Citing sources familiar with the matter and documents it has seen, the WSJ reported that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has made arrests based on the data, which helped identify the movement and location of undocumented migrants.
[...]According to the report, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began purchasing location data back in 2017 from Venntel, a Virginia-based company, which declined to comment. The data is gathered through smartphone applications after users grant access to their locations.
The DHS and its agencies acknowledged buying access to the data, but did not discuss details about how they are using it in law-enforcement operations. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has said it has privacy protections in place and limits on how it uses location data. The agency says that it accesses only a small amount of the information, which is anonymised to protect the privacy of Americans.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday February 10, @07:18AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @07:33AM
With a removable battery and a kill switch for the LTE modem.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 10, @07:55AM
Which apps claimed to anonymize the data? Maybe some - others don't even admit that they are collecting data. Not to mention a silly disclaimer to the effect, "We will only share your data with our partners" - which includes the US government, and every corporation big enough to spend millions on data collection.
Some of us probably believe that it's only illegal aliens being tracked and arrested. But, anyone with a lick of sense knows that gubbermint is also tracking all the rest of us.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome