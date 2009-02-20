from the so-an-orb-spider? dept.
The sheer expense of blasting things to orbit necessitates that we learn to do automated manufacture and assembly in space if humanity wants to truly become a space faring species. NASA is planning to show it can be done.
the Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot (SPIDER), a technology-demonstrator that will be going to space as part of NASA's Restore-L spacecraft, which is designed to service and refuel a satellite in low-Earth orbit. Once deployed, the SPIDER will assemble a communications antenna and composite beam to demonstrate that space-based construction is possible.
Formerly known as "Dragonfly", the SPIDER is the result of NASA's Tipping Point program, a partnership between the space agency and 22 U.S. companies to develop technologies essential for human and robotic space exploration. Developed by California-based Space Systems Loral (SSL) – which has since been acquired by Maxar Technologies – this robot is basically a lightweight 5-meter (16-foot) robotic arm.
The Restore-L mission is currently scheduled for the mid 2020s.
As part of a $142 million contract signed with NASA, SPIDER will assemble seven elements to form a 3-meter (9-foot) communications antenna that will communicate with ground stations in the Ka-band. It will also construct a 10-meter (32-foot) lightweight composite spacecraft beam – using technology developed by Washington-based aerospace company Tethers Unlimited – to demonstrate that structures can be built in space.
Orbital manufacture and assembly has implications for "telecommunications, orbital debris mitigation, [...] the commercialization of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), [...] construction of large space telescopes, spacecraft, and even planetary defense"