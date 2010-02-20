Stories
Linux 5.6 Is The Most Exciting Kernel In Years With So Many New Features

posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 10, @07:18PM
spiraldancing writes:

This kernel is simply huge: there is so many new and improved features with this particular release that it's mind-boggling. I'm having difficulty remembering such a time a kernel release was so large.

The quick summary of Linux 5.6 changes include: WireGuard, USB4, open-source NVIDIA RTX 2000 series support, AMD Pollock enablement, lots of new hardware support, a lot of file-system / storage work, multi-path TCP bits are finally going mainline, Year 2038 work beginning to wrap-up for 32-bit systems, the new AMD TEE driver for tapping the Secure Processor, the first signs of AMD Zen 3, better AMD Zen/Zen2 thermal and power reporting under Linux, at long last having an in-kernel SATA drive temperature for HWMON, and a lot of other kernel infrastructure improvements.

  by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @07:28PM

    You're saying this like it's a GOOD thing.

    HINT: It's NOT

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @07:40PM

      Of course it's huge! now with systemd! No module needed! Shhh... Like Boeing's MCAS, it's a secret. There's no need for anybody to know about it.

