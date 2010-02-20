Microsoft founder Bill Gates is one of the world's richest men, so it's no surprise that he can afford to splash out on luxury items every now and then. But, even for him, $US500 million [$747 million] is a large chunk of money.

And what has he spent it on? A hydrogen-powered superyacht, that he won't take possession of until the year 2024.

The yacht, designed by Dutch company Sinot, will be 112 metres long and run on liquid hydrogen.

It will feature an infinity pool, helipad and spa and will have room for up to 14 guests.

The yacht was first revealed in Monaco in 2019 and advertised as being suitable for a "forward-looking" owner.

"For the development of Aqua we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology, to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features," marine designer Sander Sinot said at the time.