https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-02-10/bill-gates-drops-24500-million-on-hydrogen-powered-superyacht/11949380
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is one of the world's richest men, so it's no surprise that he can afford to splash out on luxury items every now and then. But, even for him, $US500 million [$747 million] is a large chunk of money.
And what has he spent it on? A hydrogen-powered superyacht, that he won't take possession of until the year 2024.
The yacht, designed by Dutch company Sinot, will be 112 metres long and run on liquid hydrogen.
It will feature an infinity pool, helipad and spa and will have room for up to 14 guests.
The yacht was first revealed in Monaco in 2019 and advertised as being suitable for a "forward-looking" owner.
"For the development of Aqua we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology, to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features," marine designer Sander Sinot said at the time.
But Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story reported by the BBC:
Billionaire Bill Gates has not commissioned a hydrogen-powered superyacht from designer Sinot, the firm has told the BBC.
It has been widely reported that Mr Gates ordered a £500m ($644m) luxury vessel, based on the concept which was displayed in Monaco in 2019.
Sinot said it had "no business relationship" with Bill Gates. It added that that the concept yacht, called Aqua, was "not linked" to either him or any of his representatives. "Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr Gates," a spokeswoman said. She added that it was shown "in Monaco [and] meant to build a better future, and inspire clients and the industry."
Bill Gates has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday February 10, @03:38PM (3 children)
The big question is was it Gates, Sinot, or both who planted the rumors? Or is it true and being coyly denied?
And do I care?
Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday February 10, @03:50PM (1 child)
You absolutely should not care except inasmuch as the ultrarich are still wasting preposterous amounts of money and should be loathed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @04:49PM
Perhaps you should be loathed for not wasting your own money. Do you have savings in the bank? Savings are EVILE!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @03:53PM
> The big question is was it Gates, Sinot, or both who planted the rumors?
Follow the money, who stands to gain: Sinot, yet they have to court discerning billionaires so why risk your reputation?
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 10, @03:52PM (3 children)
A yacht? Just a yacht? If I had Bill Gates's money I'd insist on a sky yacht. I'd go all Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow on it. Or I'd go to the next level and make it Elysium, but maybe even Bill Gates doesn't have enough money to manage that on his own.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 10, @04:26PM (2 children)
For that kind of money, I could pull an old Navy destroyer out of mothballs. Almost anything without an open bridge would do. A little modifying here and there to make it livable, hire a crew of 30 to 50, and you've got a truly seaworthy ship. And, if you ever got bored, you could rig some nets for deep-sea trawling - you've got plenty of room to install the refrigeration to keep the fish!
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday February 10, @04:42PM (1 child)
Hell, why not go Captain Nemo and build yourself the Nautilus out of an old nuclear sub?
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 10, @04:46PM
I've been known to get claustrophobic. I never found out whether I can live on an undersea boat. There were days when a destroyer was plenty bad enough.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 10, @04:16PM
Didn't Stevey Boy do this just before he died? Is Billy Goats knocking on heaven's door? Won't do him much good to knock, I don't think. St. Pete is likely to yell, "Go to hell, Bill! It's easier for a camel to crawl through the eye of a needle than it is to get a rich sumbitch into heaven!"
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Monday February 10, @04:39PM
"in Monaco [and] meant to build a better future"
for who? Like, a single person? Teams of dozens of engineers, builders, an entire on board crew of non-english speaking right-less nationless slaves?
No wonder no one wants to take credit for this 1% phantasmagoria of squandered value.
It is, however, intelligent to plan for a sea based future rather than a land-based one, given what is currently going on in antarctica.
Any intelligent person in the netherlands would be building sea walls, not ways for the rich to fellate themselves while standing on our backs.
A better example of a failing system there could not be, the richest man makes the worst operating system, and as the world reels in ransomware attacks and realizes the entirety of their work is being livestreamed to tel aviv, and then rewards himself with vanity charity projects that are only window dressing to the actual problem,
himself.
thesesystemsarefailing.net but especially bill gates and anyone working on a superyacht concept, anywhere, and make sure they get this message thx
https://archive.is/8iqjM [archive.is] its our money they stole to do this, and this is really built out of statistical suicide rates and malnourished children in the united states, and everywhere, so any congratulations mr gates gives himself have no tangency to moral reality outside of his tiny data bubble
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday February 10, @04:53PM (1 child)
$500 million, (or $747m, or $644m depending on which part of the submission you believe)
112 meters long (over the length of a football field)
Yet only room for 14 guests?!? Its over 26ft per person. Is anything else to small for guests?!?
Yes, it has an infinity pool, helipad, and spa... but I am positive that a 112m yacht will have multiple decks and is probably fairly wide too.
I mean, I'm not rich (let alone super-rich), but do they really think that anything less than 30x30 and 3 decks tall (assumption) is too cramp of a space per person to squeeze into for a boat trip?
M.R.W.A. - Make Racism Wrong Again
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @05:05PM
Staff are not guests.
Guests on this yacht require over 2000 sq ft of elbow room.