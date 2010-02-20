Stories
SpaceX's First Astronaut Mission Could Take off in May

posted by martyb on Monday February 10, @10:59PM   Printer-friendly
from the at-long-last dept.
DannyB writes:

SpaceX’s first astronaut mission could take off in May

SpaceX is getting very close to its goal of flying actual astronauts aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft. After a successful in-flight abort (IFA) test in January, it had basically crossed off all the major milestones needed before flying people, first on a demonstration mission referred to as “Demo-2” by SpaceX and its commercial crew partner NASA.

We now know the working date that SpaceX is aiming for with that crucial mission: May 7. To be clear, that’s very much a working date and the actual mission could slip either later, or even earlier, according to Ars Technica’s Eric Berger who first reported the timeline.

It will be exciting when the United States regains the capability to send humans to orbit and to the ISS.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @11:03PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @11:03PM (#956579)

    the first real porno in space

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 10, @11:09PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday February 10, @11:09PM (#956582) Journal

      Unlikely. I don't think Trump is physically fit for a launch into space.

