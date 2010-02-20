from the Funder-of-identity-protection-services dept.
Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack:
The US has charged four Chinese military officers over the huge cyber-attack of credit rating giant Equifax.
More than 147 million Americans were affected in 2017 when hackers stole sensitive personal data including names and addresses.
[...]Announcing the indictments, Attorney General William Barr called the hack "one of the largest data breaches in history".
According to court documents, the four are allegedly members of the People's Liberation Army's 54th Research Institute, a component of the Chinese military.
They spent weeks in the company's system, breaking into security networks and stealing personal data, the documents said.
The nine-count indictment also accuses the group of stealing trade secrets including data compilation and database designs.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @12:56AM (3 children)
Sure thing.
Now, who REALLY did it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @12:58AM
The Joker
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:01AM (1 child)
Don't forget just WHO opened Pandora's Box, i.e. global access to Dear China. Mr Bill Clinton, the Manchurian Candidate.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday February 11, @02:10AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 11, @01:03AM (3 children)
Wake me up when they indict Equifax for incompetence and malfeasance. Let me repeat my oft-repeated refrain: The data shouldn't be accessible from the internet. So long as lazy cheapskates make it available, people are going to "hack" into it.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday February 11, @01:12AM
I don't think you have the money for cryopreservation until the heat death of the Universe.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 11, @01:49AM
Or when Barr admits that "Getting the Imperial Senate to swear an oath to act as impartial jurors while stating publicly that they wouldn't" was "one of the biggest governmental hacks in history".
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @01:55AM
And you can wake me up when US Government hackers get indicted for hacking Chinese infrastructure. Or Russian. Or, FFS, German.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:10AM (1 child)
China drains everyone's bank accounts that were hacked through Equafux and FDiC won't cover it because it's an act of (cyber)war.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:13AM
s/China/Trump/