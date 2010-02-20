Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Equifax: US Charges Four Chinese Military Officers Over Huge Hack

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 11, @12:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the Funder-of-identity-protection-services dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Equifax: US charges four Chinese military officers over huge hack:

The US has charged four Chinese military officers over the huge cyber-attack of credit rating giant Equifax.

More than 147 million Americans were affected in 2017 when hackers stole sensitive personal data including names and addresses.

[...]Announcing the indictments, Attorney General William Barr called the hack "one of the largest data breaches in history".

According to court documents, the four are allegedly members of the People's Liberation Army's 54th Research Institute, a component of the Chinese military.

They spent weeks in the company's system, breaking into security networks and stealing personal data, the documents said.

The nine-count indictment also accuses the group of stealing trade secrets including data compilation and database designs.

Original Submission


«  SpaceX's First Astronaut Mission Could Take Off in May
Equifax: US Charges Four Chinese Military Officers Over Huge Hack | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @12:56AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @12:56AM (#956635)

    Sure thing.
    Now, who REALLY did it?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @12:58AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @12:58AM (#956637)

      The Joker

    • (Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:01AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:01AM (#956662)

      Don't forget just WHO opened Pandora's Box, i.e. global access to Dear China. Mr Bill Clinton, the Manchurian Candidate.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 11, @01:03AM (3 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 11, @01:03AM (#956638) Homepage Journal

    Wake me up when they indict Equifax for incompetence and malfeasance. Let me repeat my oft-repeated refrain: The data shouldn't be accessible from the internet. So long as lazy cheapskates make it available, people are going to "hack" into it.

    --
    “The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday February 11, @01:12AM

      by c0lo (156) on Tuesday February 11, @01:12AM (#956642)

      Wake me up when they indict Equifax for incompetence and malfeasance.

      I don't think you have the money for cryopreservation until the heat death of the Universe.

    • (Score: 4, Interesting) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 11, @01:49AM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday February 11, @01:49AM (#956657)

      Or when Barr admits that "Getting the Imperial Senate to swear an oath to act as impartial jurors while stating publicly that they wouldn't" was "one of the biggest governmental hacks in history".

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @01:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @01:55AM (#956660)

      And you can wake me up when US Government hackers get indicted for hacking Chinese infrastructure. Or Russian. Or, FFS, German.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:10AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:10AM (#956668)

    China drains everyone's bank accounts that were hacked through Equafux and FDiC won't cover it because it's an act of (cyber)war.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @02:13AM (#956670)

      s/China/Trump/

(1)