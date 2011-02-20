Stories
Molecular 'Switch' Reverses Chronic Inflammation and Aging

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 11, @01:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the turning-back-the-hands-of-time dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Molecular 'switch' reverses chronic inflammation and aging:

Chronic inflammation, which results when old age, stress or environmental toxins keep the body's immune system in overdrive, can contribute to a variety of devastating diseases, from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's to diabetes and cancer.

Now, scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have identified a molecular "switch" that controls the immune machinery responsible for chronic inflammation in the body. The finding, which appears online Feb. 6 in the journal Cell Metabolism, could lead to new ways to halt or even reverse many of these age-related conditions.

[...] In the study, Chen and her team show that a bulky collection of immune proteins called the NLRP3 inflammasome -- responsible for sensing potential threats to the body and launching an inflammation response -- can be essentially switched off by removing a small bit of molecular matter in a process called deacetylation.

Overactivation of the NLRP3 inflammasome has been linked to a variety of chronic conditions, including multiple sclerosis, cancer, diabetes and dementia. Chen's results suggest that drugs targeted toward deacetylating, or switching off, this NLRP3 inflammasome might help prevent or treat these conditions and possibly age-related degeneration in general.

"This acetylation can serve as a switch," Chen said. "So, when it is acetylated, this inflammasome is on. When it is deacetylated, the inflammasome is off."

[...] "I think this finding has very important implications in treating major human chronic diseases," Chen said. "It's also a timely question to ask, because in the past year, many promising Alzheimer's disease trials ended in failure. One possible explanation is that treatment starts too late, and it has gone to the point of no return. So, I think it's more urgent than ever to understand the reversibility of aging-related conditions and use that knowledge to aid a drug development for aging-related diseases."

Journal Reference:
Ming He, Hou-Hsien Chiang, Hanzhi Luo, Zhifang Zheng, Qi Qiao, Li Wang, Mingdian Tan, Rika Ohkubo, Wei-Chieh Mu, Shimin Zhao, Hao Wu, Danica Chen. An Acetylation Switch of the NLRP3 Inflammasome Regulates Aging-Associated Chronic Inflammation and Insulin Resistance. Cell Metabolism, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2020.01.009

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @01:57PM

    In the current work, we found that vitamin C inhibited the NLRP3 inflammasome in vitro and in vivo. Scavenging of mitochondrial ROS by vitamin C was found to be one mechanism for the inhibition.
    [...]
    As an essential nutrient in human and other animal species, vitamin C plays multiple functions in antioxidative stress, anti-inflammation, improving visual health and even anti-cancer. Importantly, continuous uptake of vitamin C may not cause any side effect to our bodies. This is true in our experiment in that we did not observe any toxicity of vitamin C in vitro and in vivo. It would be interesting to investigate the anti-inflammasome potential of vitamin C by continuous lower-level uptake rather than several high dose injections in future studies

    https://www.deepdyve.com/lp/de-gruyter/vitamin-c-inhibits-the-activation-of-the-nlrp3-inflammasome-by-9FtxJwxWa0 [deepdyve.com]

    When are these people going to stop obsessing over implementation details and instead understand that cell activity/state is controlled by electron and ion levels?

