Scalable Photonic Computer Solves The Subset Sum Problem

Tuesday February 11, @03:35PM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China created a photonic computer that was able to solve the subset sum problem. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their computer and how well it performed.

[...] In this new effort, the researchers propose the idea of a photonic computer by creating one that can solve the subset sum problem.

The subset sum problem [...] is easy for a conventional computer when the list is small—but when it grows large, it becomes unworkable.

To solve the problem using a photonic computer, the researchers mapped it into a 3-D waveguide network etched onto glass using a femtosecond laser. Photons were then allowed to dissipate into the network in search of a solution in parallel. This allowed the researchers to try different combinations at the same time rather than grinding through them all, as is done with a conventional computer. Not only did the approach work, it was able to do so faster than a supercomputer—and it demonstrated that photonic computers are capable of solving such problems and are scalable, as well.

More information: Xiao-Yun Xu et al. A scalable photonic computer solving the subset sum problem, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aay5853

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @03:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 11, @03:55PM (#956871)

    TFA:

    Note that the photonic supremacy in time consumption over other schemes is achieved by classical light (a stream of photons), not quantum light.

