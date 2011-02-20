Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

'Reaper of Death': Scientists Discover New Dinosaur Species Related to T-Rex

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 11, @10:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the velociraptors-on-hoverboards dept.
Science

spiraldancing writes:

Discovery of a North American apex predator 16 million years older than Tyrannosaurus rex.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/feb/10/reaper-of-death-t-rex-dinosaur-species-canada:

Scientists in Canada have announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur closely related to Tyrannosaurus rex that strode the plain of North America about 80m years ago.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum – Greek for "reaper of death" – is thought to be the oldest member of the T rex family yet discovered in northern North America, and would have grown to around 8m (26ft) in length.

"We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was as the only known large apex predator of its time in Canada, the reaper of death," said Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of dinosaur palaeobiology at Canada's University of Calgary.

"The nickname has come to be Thanatos[*]," she told AFP.

[*] From Wikipedia: Thanatos.

Journal Reference:
Voris, Jared T.; Therrien, Francois; Zelenitzky, Darla K.; Brown, Caleb M. (2020). A new tyrannosaurine (Theropoda:Tyrannosauridae) from the Campanian Foremost Formation of Alberta, Canada, provides insight into the evolution and biogeography of tyrannosaurids. Cretaceous Research: 104388. doi:10.1016/j.cretres.2020.104388.

Original Submission


«  Choosing Common Pain Relievers: It's Complicated
'Reaper of Death': Scientists Discover New Dinosaur Species Related to T-Rex | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.