[...] Maveric is still being flight tested says Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice president of engineering for Airbus.

Designed specifically to evaluate flight control systems adapted for delta wing designs, the flight tests will be followed by a second round of studies to evaluate wider aspects of the configuration including safety, manufacturability, airport compatibility, maintenance and support. "Let's be clear we are studying this as an option," says Dumont. "We have already learned a lot and tests have helped us understand the flight behaviour of this kind of configuration in a real flight condition. So far we have a green light which is why [we] are unveiling it, and we are continuing with a more extensive study."

[...] However, Dumont says the real driver is the environmental concerns facing the industry. "The pressure we are under and the fact we need to disrupt to reach emissions objectives in 2050 forces us to drive down avenues we wouldn't have gone down earlier. That's because the equation was not resolvable and now we believe it is." Dumont adds BWB configurations are also particularly attractive because they can more easily support non-conventional hybrid electric and, perhaps ultimately, all-electric propulsion systems.

"To take this concept further we will need to fly a 'Scale 1' or larger demonstrator, but before that, we must answer questions about airport interface issues and the propulsion system," says Dumont.

"What's the best fit for the BWB? Right now we have two podded engines but is it the right formula? In parallel, we are testing the EcoPulse with Daher and Safran in France which is teaching us quickly about flight controls and power controls for distributed propulsion. So, we are converging this into a potential product. I'd say the next step would be flying this at a larger scale, but at exactly what scale and when I don't know."

Under the EcoPulse project Daher, Airbus and Safran plan to fly a modified TBM 900 turboprop as a distributed propulsion demonstrator by mid-2022. Although the aircraft will retain its standard nose-section engine and propeller the TBM will be modified with three small propellers on each wing. Each will be driven by a 45-kW Safran ENGINeUS electric motor, fed by batteries or an APU. Airbus is contributing battery technology and aerodynamic modelling.