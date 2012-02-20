from the Have-you-tried-turning-it-off-and-restarting... dept.
Windows 7 will not go gentle into that good night: Ageing OS refuses to shut down:
It's not only end of support that Windows 7 diehards have to contend with. Late last week a new problem emerged – systems that refuse to shut down.
Complaints have been widespread on Reddit, Microsoft's official Answers forum and on on SevenForums. Some users also reported other issues, such as not being able to view their documents folder in Explorer.
Fortunately the problem seems to be fixable in most cases. The favourite solution is to tweak the UAC (User Account Control) settings with the Group Policy setting "Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode" or the equivalent registry setting. Then run gpupdate/force, and everything goes back to normal.
There are other workarounds, such as using shutdown from the command prompt, or logging off and then shutting down.
This does not explain the reason for the problem, which appeared mysteriously on or around 7 February. There may be a clue in two other popular fixes.
Have any Soylentils run into this problem? How did you get around it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @04:36PM (4 children)
I'm not moving to Windows 10. If it weren't for systemd, I'd move to Linux. So you've left me no choice but to go to CP/M.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Wednesday February 12, @04:51PM
Linux, even with systemd, is far better than life with Windows. Seriously.
(Score: 3, Informative) by SDRefugee on Wednesday February 12, @04:53PM
If you like Debian and you DON'T LIKE systemd, there's Devuan.. All the goodness of Debian WITHOUT the insanity of systemd. I DO NOT blame you for refusing to go to Windows 10. Windows 7 was the last usable version of Windows, and you couldn't pay me enough to infect my computers with Windows 10. Since 2010, I've been 100% Linux.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 12, @05:03PM
If it weren't for systemd, I'd move to Linux.
*sigh* [slackware.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Wednesday February 12, @05:07PM
You could just go with something like MX Linux. There are flavors that don't use systemd. You could also go complete crazy and hop on over to a BSD distribution. Then, there's ReactOS as well. Though, I mean, it's a Russian based Open Source project, so take that for what it's worth. I would say, still better than Microsoft.
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Wednesday February 12, @04:46PM
I hit it, yep. But as all my boxes run Linux in one variant or another, Win7 only exists as a VMWare installation, which is backed up to several locations.
When it pulled this no-permission-to-shutdown stunt on me, I opened a terminal on the host machine and replied with kill -9. Problem solved. It's happened a few times since.
Probably unrelated, as it started happening about four or five months ago, I also noticed that this Win7 guest seems a LOT more prone to system corruption than I remember Windows 7 being. Even back when I could shut it down properly, it would often boot in to start-up repair, a "fail to find a problem" and become unbootable, failing every time and dropping back to start-up repair to fail at finding a problem again.
Which is why backups live in several locations. Fortunately I don't need it very often.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @04:49PM (1 child)
i have a another problem.
i drop a folder-path "d:/movies/babylon5/season3" on mpv and fall asleep. after some loud banging and screaming (or such, i dunno, i woke up) i grap for the IR remote and press the "OFF" button
which seems to turn off the computer.
the next day, before taking a shower, i press the button on the computer case and head into the shower. i hear the movie continue and think "eh? that's niffty."
however after about 3 minutes it stops and i think "too good to be true" with a smirk and indeed, the computer wants me to login with password (login screen) which i do and ofc, windows style mpv "is non responsive". only a reboot made mpv work again :)
anyways, win7 is EOL and these "problems" are just form work so they can pour a solid backdoor ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @04:54PM
oh, and i forgot: the solution is to unplug the ethernet cable BEFORE it happens.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Wednesday February 12, @04:59PM (3 children)
*Pulls plug*
I'm sorry, what?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Wednesday February 12, @05:10PM (2 children)
There's that and the press and hold the power button, which essentially does the same thing.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday February 12, @05:28PM (1 child)
It's not equivalent if you are on a laptop with non-empty battery (which is likely if it was just plugged in).
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 12, @05:40PM
It depends on how the hardware was designed. Typically, pressing and holding the power button does a forced shutdown, equivalent to pulling the plug, but possibly less likely to cause harm to the hardware. As opposed to, pressing the power button and letting go which would likely make it go into sleep mode on a laptop or initiate a software shutdown on a desktop. There's usually configuration options in the OS that let you decide what happens when you press the power button, but pressing and holding the power button is a hardware thing.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Kitsune008 on Wednesday February 12, @05:09PM
I wiped the harddrive where W7 was installed, and installed Devuan ASCII, it was the only way to be sure.
Fsck Microsoft and Systemd, and the three-legged mule they rode in on.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 12, @05:13PM (1 child)
I've done everything I know of to protect the wife's Win7 from MS shenanigans.
We're seeing that End of Life message, and an advisory to "upgrade". Something has gotten through, somehow.
Worst comes to worst, we'll nuke from orbit, and reinstall from the Windows CD which she purchased along with her terabyte drive. All I have to do is copy all the updates from the windows folder, onto a flash drive, then selectively apply the updates after installation.
To be fair, I'm seeing similar EOL messages on company machines. I'm not sure if company is going to pay for enterprise extended support, or if they just plan on upgrading to Win10. The one computer that has been "upgraded" looks very much like Win7, without desktop advertising and crap. But - enterprise. Nothing on an Enterprise version can be counted on to translate to home, pro, student, or anything else.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 12, @05:42PM
Is there a particular reason why she wants/needs Win7? My wife has been pretty happy with Linux machines that I've set her up with in the past. Though, usually, she gets my hand me down gaming machine, which has windows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 12, @05:19PM (1 child)
When EOL was announced I said Windows would magically start having problems after it's last update. Anyone who still uses any version of Windows is a fucking retard.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday February 12, @05:32PM
Such as automatically inserting apostrophes where they don't belong? :-)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 12, @05:38PM
There are a lot of lessons here.
1. Don't fix it if it ain't broke. That is especially critical in enterprise computing. You don't fuck with a working server. Don't update anything that isn't a problem. But Windows automatically updates, constantly. No doubt that's a big reason why Windows has pretty well been evicted from server rooms.
2. There is such a thing as too much security. Thank you MS, for reminding everyone of that, again.
3. Commercial software is not trustworthy. Nor do they trust the users, or there would be no "activation" nonsense. Since they don't trust you, why should you trust them? You never know when they're going to disable or remove functionality, and then maybe try to sell it back to you separately. Impractical to discover beforehand what they've done in the way of time bombs and other tricks from the "planned obsolescence" notebook. How is that not ransomware? Also, they still think they have the right to monitor you, check up on you that you're not doing anything naughty such as piracy, as well as that whole telemetry thing. Then there's the forced upgrade crap. They won't accept your refusal of that, 'cause they're big and you're just a dumb luser.
4. You have no Right to Repair. They don't have to fix anything (pretty slick, calling that "End Of Life"), and can leave you in the lurch, unless ... you upgrade! Get back on that upgrade treadmill, slave!
Or, of course, switch OSes. Linux and FreeBSD, OSes of the Free!