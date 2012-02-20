from the fine-print-giveth-and-small-print-taketh-away dept.
People Are Jailbreaking Used Teslas to Get the Features They Expect:
People have certain expectations when they buy a car. For example, they expect it to work for years afterwards needing only basic maintenance. They also expect that the purchase price includes ownership of not only the physical car itself but all the software that runs it.
Tesla doesn't agree.
Last week, Jalopnik ran an article about a person who bought a used Tesla from a dealer—who in turn bought it at auction directly from Tesla under California's lemon law buyback program—advertised as having Autopilot, the company's Advanced Driver Assistance System. The entire Autopilot package, which the car had when the dealer bought it, costs an extra $8,000. Then, Tesla remotely removed the software because "Full-Self Driving was not a feature that you had paid for." Tesla said if the customer wanted Autopilot back, he'd have to fork over the $8,000.
Tesla clawing back software upgrades from used cars is not a new practice for the company. "Tesla as a policy has been doing this for years on salvage cars," said Phil Sadow, an independent Tesla repair professional. One former employee, who used to work in an official Tesla service center and asked to remain anonymous because he still works with Tesla in another capacity, said he was told to put the software features back if people complained to avoid bad publicity. He left about a year ago.
But that doesn't mean Tesla owners are helpless. Sadow and others have ways to push back against Tesla by jailbreaking the cars and getting the features owners feel are rightfully theirs.
"As far as I am concerned removing a paid-for feature, regardless of the state of the car, is theft," Sadow said. "It's as if a bunch of guys show up in a van and take your upgraded 20" wheels. Just because it's software, it's no different."
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 13, @12:04AM (4 children)
Good news, but the car might become dangerous if it's too easy to break real safety features.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday February 13, @12:18AM
That is a good point, but:
is also a valid point.
I was prepared to get all outraged about Tesla stealing stuff from people. I might need to dial it back now. Thanks for spoiling my fun Fusta.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday February 13, @12:26AM
Being charged for a feature that will kill you. What a country!
(Score: 2) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Thursday February 13, @12:40AM (1 child)
Maybe safety features that rely solely on software aren't really safe?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 13, @12:48AM
:-) Leave Boeing out of this!
It's the speed/torque limiter that will get the most attention. That's pretty much a software thing. They could screw up the charger too and blow their house up in the middle of the night.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Thursday February 13, @12:29AM (3 children)
When I bought my new car it had some extras, and I paid through the nose for them (dealer prices suck). When I sell this car I fully expect to be able to advertise those extras to get more $$$ out of it. I also fully expect the buyer to get full usage out of these extras. No Infiniti, you can't disable that $1500 navigation system I paid for just because the DMV told you I sold the car.
I don't give a shit if it's hardware or software. I bought a car, everything that came with it is mine. When I sell the car all those extras are mine to sell.
Don't want my car to get software upgrades unless I pay $$$? Fine. But, not only do I expect those upgrades I paid for to flow to the buyer, I expect the buyer to be able to buy future upgrades, just as if they were the original buyer.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday February 13, @12:43AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 13, @01:16AM
If you buy it, you own it. The owner is authorized by definition.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 13, @12:57AM
Commercial software is something the consumer doesn't buy, s/he receives a license to use it.
Some (many?) of those licenses are not transferable** and I can sorta understand why Tesla would be reluctant to allow their license to be transferable, even outside mercantile motivations. One reasons: the receiver of the license will have to agree with an EULA stating "Autopilot is not actually an autopilot and Tesla have no liability if it crashes".
** I do remember a time, some 10-12 years ago, that the company I was working for needed to maintain some legacy software on HPUX. At a certain moment, the hardware gave up the holy smoke and we managed to find another one at an auction site (they were no longer produced). We still needed to buy a license from HP - for a version of HPUX well past EoL - even if it was actually installed on the computer.
Now, I'm not saying that's good and proper, I'm just saying that's nothing new.