http://www.ajudaily.com/view/20200207175148638
Video discussed in the story is: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oglnV2P_QBI (in Korean).
A special TV documentary that depicted the tearful reunion of a sorrow-stricken mother and her daughter, who died of a rare incurable disease at the age of seven, in the virtual world has touched the hearts of many viewers in South Korea.
"Maybe it's a real paradise," Jang Ji-sung, the mother of four children, said of the moment she met her deceased daughter, Nayeon. "I met Nayeon, who called me with a smile, for a very short time, but it's a very happy time. I think I've had the dream I've always wanted."
The MBC documentary titled "I Met You" aired on February 6. For eight months, the production team has used VR technology to implement Nayeon's face, body, and voice. The reunion took place in a park with memories of Jang and her daughter. The motion of a child model was recorded as motion capture and implemented on the monitor to reproduce the scene at a VR studio.
Nayeon, the third of Jang's children, passed away in 2016. The mother engraved Nayeon's name and birthday on her body to remember her daughter forever. Wearing a necklace with Nayeon's bone powder, she visits a charnel house once a month.
As a white butterfly flew and sat in one place, the sound of Nayeon's song was heard. Jang burst into tears when her daughter ran with the cry of "Mom" and said, "Where have you been, Mom? Did you think about me?"
Jang responded with a doleful voice, "I do all the time." As her daughter said, "I missed mom a lot," Jang replied, "I missed you, too." The mother was cautious to reach out to touch her daughter before Nayeon insisted, "mom, please hold my hand." Jang finally held her daughter's hand in her's with tears streaming down her face. Nayeon's father, brother and sister watched the encounter they've dreamed of at the side of the virtual stage, also crying.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 13, @01:56AM (3 children)
This sounds a lot like encouraging someone to pick the scabs off their wounds, over and over.
It may sound callous, but reality is, the woman's daughter is gone. There is zero hope that she will ever talk to her daughter again, in this life. Get over it, move on, and put that energy into the offspring you still have.
Of course, if this has any chance of allowing the psychobabble community to diagnose more potential patients with more made-up conditions, there is a winner. The psychobabblers stand to make a lot of money, and gubbermint finds an excuse to manipulate more victims.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday February 13, @02:18AM (1 child)
Whether or not it will be good therapy I can't say.
But this will be good business for the psych industry in the future, and for the loved ones who have the money, it will be an expensive addiction. Especially since a personality of the deceased could be extrapolated from a few character traits provided by the griever. It could literally allow a parent as described in the OP to see their dead child grow up over a period of years, using AI for aging and personality development. And with sufficient complexity, it could allow a whole family to interact with the dead.
Then once this technology is feasible enough to take home, the hackings will begin, and these things could either be held for ransom or hacked such that the dead's eyes will virtually bug out and they will start spitting blood all over the place.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 13, @02:35AM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday February 13, @02:35AM
Isn't it their freedom in a free country (wait a second ... checking ... *South* Korea, ok, cool) to grieve however works for them, and not in the way someone else thinks is appropriate? It's not like someone's forcing them to use it or shaming them into it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by barbara hudson on Thursday February 13, @02:06AM (3 children)
Part of dealing with the death of someone (I'm not going to minimalist it by saying "loss" - they're dead, not lost) is recognition of the death. How can you do that by playing with a VR fake of the dead person? How are you gonna let go of what's permanently gone? If it's not like they're really gone - why not take them to a taxidermist and have them mounted on the wall?
Dealing with death is part of life. It's part of growing up. It's also how you develop the ability to help others in the same situation by knowing you've been there.
This is taking another step beck from being human.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Thursday February 13, @02:30AM
Closure?
