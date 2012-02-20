from the truth dept.
Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters:
A newly created unit at Reuters will fact-check user-generated photos, videos, headlines and other content for Facebook's U.S. audience in both English and Spanish, the news agency said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Facebook works with seven other fact-checking partners in the United States, including Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.
Back in the day when Facebook had six fact-check partners, The Hill wrote:
Together, Facebook's six partners have 26 full-time staff and fact-checked roughly 200 pieces of content per month.
Experts who spoke to The Hill said those changes were insufficient to make a serious dent in the fake accounts and disinformation they say are rampant on Facebook.
[...] "Just the scale of the company itself makes responsible fact-checking pretty difficult, even if they were invested in doing it," Sarah Miller, co-chairwoman of Freedom from Facebook, a coalition of progressive groups calling for breaking up the company.
Facebook has also been criticized for not subjecting posts from political figures to fact-checks.
[...] Miller told The Hill that fact-checking is a distraction from the problem of microtargeting ads, which allow "any bad actor" to "target users with propaganda or scam content."
Traditional journalism has been struggling financially. Perhaps the role of social-media fact-checker will be profitable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 13, @09:59AM
That's all bullshit. They are fake news!
If our dear leader's twitter feed says it, it's true. Everything else is a lie!
Don't believe your mom. Don't believe your eyes. Only Trump tells you what's true.
Nothing else matters.