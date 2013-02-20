from the best-tool-for-the-job-or-best-job-for-the-tool? dept.
Threadripper 3990x brings more CPU threads than Windows Pro can handle
As reported in Anandtech's excellent Threadripper 3990x review, the newest Threadripper is also pushing the boundaries of what the industry is prepared to consider a "desktop" in the first place. Windows 10 Professional chokes pretty badly when presented with TR3990x's 128 logical processors (threads) and organizes them as two CPU groups—which it even mistakenly refers to as multiple "sockets" in some places.
Windows 10 Pro's lack of support for so many threads on a single socket isn't just a funny-looking quirk. Under Windows 10 Pro, some benchmarks run twice as fast with hyperthreading disabled, just to keep the operating system from maladaptively grouping them into separate "sockets" that then get handled under NUMA rules. Keeping threads from crossing real physical processor boundaries is helpful, but it can be crippling when the actual boundary doesn't exist in the first place.
Ultimately, this means Windows 10 Pro isn't really appropriate for Threadripper 3990x at all—if you're building a 3990x system, you need to plan on a roughly $120 upgrade from Pro to Workstation or on paying the $84/year for a Windows 10 Enterprise subscription. Windows 10 Workstation and Enterprise both support TR3990x's 128 threads without resorting to organizing them in nonexistent sockets, and without the performance penalties associated.
None of this is a problem for Linux users. Although Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux distribution outperforms normal "daily driver" distributions, it doesn't do so any more on the Threadripper 3990x than it does on a lowly quad-core Ryzen 5 3400G. If you want to run a 3900x on bone-stock Ubuntu, you can do so, and you'll be fine.
Making the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Run Even Faster - By Loading Up Intel's Clear Linux
One of the interesting takeaways from my pre-launch briefing with AMD on the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X was AMD representatives actually recommending Clear Linux for use on this 64-core / 128-thread HEDT processor and the platform to which they've found the best performance. Yet, Clear Linux is an Intel open-source project. In any case, here are benchmarks of how Clear Linux performs against other Linux distributions on the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X within the System76 Thelio Major. And, holy crap, with the Threadripper 3990X on Clear Linux I managed to build the x86_64 default Linux kernel in under 20 seconds!
The Clear Linux recommendation for the Threadripper 3990X was hardly a surprise to me given my experience with the platform, just a bit surprising AMD representatives acknowledging the Intel open-source software creation during a briefing. We've been benchmarking Clear Linux for years and were the ones to initially shine the public spotlight on its impressive performance capabilities -- that includes for AMD platforms too with numerous tests on different platforms we've performed the past few years. Just recently were our benchmarks looking at how Clear Linux offered the best performance on a $199 AMD laptop while this testing is at the opposite end of the spectrum with the 64-core $3990 USD processor.
Previously:
AMD's 64-Core Threadripper 3990X Reviewed
Related Stories
AMD's 64-core, 128-thread processor for workstation/"prosumer"/enthusiast users has been reviewed:
- The 64 Core Threadripper 3990X CPU Review: In The Midst Of Chaos, AMD Seeks Opportunity
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Offers Incredible Linux Performance
- System76 Launches Impressive Line Of Thelio Major Linux Workstations Powered By AMD Ryzen Threadripper - Including The 3990X
- CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core, The Ultimate HEDT CPU For $4000 US Unleashed – MSI, ASRock & ASUS Break Several World-Records
- Review: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X - 64 processor cores and 128 threads in one CPU package
In summary, it's fast and power efficient. Many applications won't benefit from more than 32 cores, and different versions of Windows 10 handle 128 threads differently.
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
For those using GNU Make in particular as their build system, the parallel build times are about to be a lot faster beginning with Linux 5.6 for large core count systems. This landing just after the AMD Threadripper 3990X 64-core / 128-thread CPU launch is one example of systems to benefit from this kernel change when compiling a lot of code and making use of many GNU Make jobs.
Linus Torvalds himself changed around the kernel's pipe code to use exclusive waits when reading or writing. While this doesn't mean much for traditional/common piping of data, the GNU Make job-server is a big benefactor as it relies upon a pipe for limiting the parallelism. This technique though employed by the GNU Make job server is inefficient with today's high core count CPUs as all of the spawned processes are woken up rather than a single reader to be woken upon a writer's release.
Previously:
AMD Announces Ryzen 4000-Series Mobile Chips, 64-Core Threadripper Release Date, and More
AMD's Threadripper 3960X and 3970X Reviewed; 64-core 3990X Confirmed
AMD Announces 3rd-Generation Threadripper CPUs, Ryzen 9 3950X available on November 25th, and More
64-Core AMD Threadripper CPUs Suggested by Release of Cooler
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 13, @04:50PM (1 child)
What about Haiku compatibility? Performance?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 13, @05:04PM
https://sites.google.com/view/hardware-list-for-haiku/home [google.com]
You can request access to that spreadsheet if you want. Forum thread shows that someone tested it on a TR 2950X system.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by echostorm on Thursday February 13, @05:03PM (1 child)
and you are running a 3990x , you should just opt for enterprise if you are one of the people who actually pays for such things. I cant imagine anyone running a freaking 128 thread processor who would be unable to activate Windows 10 Enterprise. Zen 2 is like every wet dream I ever had back when I first booted up Shell and Win 95 and is so far ahead of Intel that when they finally punch back, its going to be a new age of computers all over again.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday February 13, @05:13PM
It's important to note this stuff because it can have an impact on benchmarks. Maybe some reviewers out there received a free $4k CPU and didn't even test it properly (I haven't read all the reviews).
Zen 4 and later with the upcoming AM5 socket should permit "mainstream" CPUs with 24 or 32 cores. Perhaps with HBM L4 cache stacked on the I/O chiplet.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/cpu_mainboard/amd_sees_more_cores_becoming_mainstream_after_its_delivery_of_zen_2_-_comments_on_smt4/1 [overclock3d.net]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 13, @05:42PM
Imagine a beowulf cluster of those!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 13, @05:53PM (1 child)
I can't find a kernel patch set in their github, are they doing anything beyond compiling everything fully optimized for each of the latest processors? That seems to be what they boast about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 13, @06:11PM
Just tried their homepage and they seem like marketing bullshitters to me.