Windows 10 KB4532693 Update Bug Hides User Data, Loads Wrong Profile

posted by martyb on Thursday February 13, @09:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the At-least-this-time-it-was-not-actually-deleted dept.
Reports are coming in that the Windows 10 KB4532693 cumulative update is loading an incorrect user profile and causing the user's desktop and Start Menu to be reset to default.

On February 11th, Microsoft released the Windows 10 v1909 and v1903 KB4532693 cumulative update as part of their February Patch Tuesday updates.

Since then, reports are starting to come in that after installing the update, some users state that their normal user profile is missing, their desktop files are missing, and everything was reset to default.

[...] The good news is that the update is not wiping your data, but rather renaming the original user profile in the C:\Users folder. If you are affected by this issue, you can look in C:\Users and see if you have a renamed profile ending in .000 or .bak.

Unfortunately, restoring a profile through Registry edits may be a very difficult and risky task for many people.

As some people stated that they could resolve the issue by restarting Windows a few times or uninstalling the KB4532693 update, it is safer to go down this route first if you are affected by this issue.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday February 13, @09:56PM (3 children)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Thursday February 13, @09:56PM (#957868)

    So, how are those rapid, mandatory, updates working out for you kids?

    • (Score: 1) by bobmorning on Thursday February 13, @10:04PM

      by bobmorning (6045) on Thursday February 13, @10:04PM (#957872)

      This is why Linux Mint is my day to day home environment. Only use Win10 to run Quickbooks for the organization I am a member of. Duel boot and Mint is the default.

    • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday February 13, @10:04PM (1 child)

      by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 13, @10:04PM (#957873) Journal

      I paid the Windows 10 Pro tax. Glad I did as I can see what is borked before I decide to install the update. It's a shame one has to pay to avoid "features" these days...

      • (Score: 2) by sjames on Thursday February 13, @10:15PM

        by sjames (2882) on Thursday February 13, @10:15PM (#957878) Journal

        As I said in another article, always be suspicious when someone suggests you pay them to not do something.

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday February 13, @10:36PM

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Thursday February 13, @10:36PM (#957888)

    How the fuck do you even?
    Who accidentally puts in the equivalent of a "mv /home/userfoo /home/userfoo.bak" in an OS patch?!

    Oh wait. I heard "homed" is a thing now. Never mind - the Linux community won't have to feel left out much longer on this topic either...

