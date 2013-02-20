from the he-started-it dept.
Chinese vendor Huawei has provided a longer response to US allegations of spying, claiming that it doesn't have the spying capability alleged by the US and pointing out that the US itself has a long history of spying on phone networks.
"As evidenced by the Snowden leaks, the United States has been covertly accessing telecom networks worldwide, spying on other countries for quite some time," Huawei said in a six-paragraph statement sent to news organizations. "The report by the Washington Post this week about how the CIA used an encryption company to spy on other countries for decades is yet additional proof." (That Post report detailed how the CIA bought a company called Crypto AG and used it to spy on communications for decades.)
Huawei's latest statement came in response to a Wall Street Journal report yesterday quoting US officials as saying, "We have evidence that Huawei has the capability secretly to access sensitive and personal information in systems it maintains and sells around the world." The US has been sharing its intelligence with allies as it tries to convince them to stop using Huawei products but still hasn't made the evidence public.
Huawei said:
US allegations of Huawei using lawful interception are nothing but a smokescreen—they don't adhere to any form of accepted logic in the cyber security domain. Huawei has never and will never covertly access telecom networks, nor do we have the capability to do so. The Wall Street Journal is clearly aware that the US government can't provide any evidence to support their allegations, and yet it still chose to repeat the lies being spread by these US officials. This reflects The Wall Street Journal's bias against Huawei and undermines its credibility.
[...]US allegations that Huawei secretly uses backdoors that were designed for law enforcement, if true, would bolster arguments from security experts that it's not possible to build backdoors that can only be accessed by their intended users in law enforcement.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday February 14, @01:30AM (1 child)
Nokia and Ericsson both provide 5G gear. The only reason why Hwawei is such a big deal is because its offerings are cheap, and when you're rolling out a prototype network, using cheap shit isn't always the best option backdoors or not -- especially when the country making it is being eaten alive from the inside by weaponized superbugs.
If 5G doesn't work as advertised then those phone carriers pushing it are going to be in a world of customer service shit and may even face lawsuits. And I strongly doubt it will work as advertised when using the millimeter wave spectrum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 14, @01:43AM
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 14, @01:40AM
Do as we say, not as we do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 14, @01:43AM
The NSA was formed pretty much for the purpose of snooping the first transatlantic cable. So yeah, we have been systematically violating the 4th, since the inception of a telecommunications.
Personally I think there is a jealousy thing going on here. The NSA ripped open a phone to splice in a chip and were pissed somebody else beat them to it.