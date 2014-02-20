The increasing popularity of global media content like American TV series has been considered as one notable factor associated with binge-watching practices, or continuously consuming media content in a single session.

With the massive global expansion of streaming platforms like Netflix—which had more than 154 million subscribers in over 190 countries in 2019—this practice of marathon viewing of televised content has gradually become a "new ritual" for many viewers.

But not without a price.

Indeed, an American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey in 2019 found 88% of American adults reported a lack of sleep due to binge-watching television and streaming series.

As the use of online streaming services to consume televised content is becoming more common globally, the problem of binge-watching behavior may also become a global phenomenon.

[...] It is inevitable that binge-watching has become a new normal among today's audiences. Yet, given the negative health ramifications associated with it, can we move beyond that? We could try savoring one episode at one time in a slow watching practice.