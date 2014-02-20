from the just-one-more-episode...and-then-the-sun-comes-up dept.
The increasing popularity of global media content like American TV series has been considered as one notable factor associated with binge-watching practices, or continuously consuming media content in a single session.
With the massive global expansion of streaming platforms like Netflix—which had more than 154 million subscribers in over 190 countries in 2019—this practice of marathon viewing of televised content has gradually become a "new ritual" for many viewers.
But not without a price.
Indeed, an American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey in 2019 found 88% of American adults reported a lack of sleep due to binge-watching television and streaming series.
As the use of online streaming services to consume televised content is becoming more common globally, the problem of binge-watching behavior may also become a global phenomenon.
[...] It is inevitable that binge-watching has become a new normal among today's audiences. Yet, given the negative health ramifications associated with it, can we move beyond that? We could try savoring one episode at one time in a slow watching practice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 14, @07:00AM
The same as it ever was. New and shiny, easy distractions, humans get sucked in.
Fads come and go, and addictive activities have been around forever. Society will come to terms with it, people will learn to regulate, the next generation of kids will hopefully be taught better.
I also think a large portion of the problem is tied to wealth inequality and over crowding. Public locations for people to socialize are fewer and fewer, people are overworked and stressed out by the increased complexity of modern life, so we look to simple and entertaining distractions.
We've already had this phenomenon with cable television, and anyway here I am typing away in the late evening doing something marginally more constructive than watching Nethuluzon.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 14, @07:11AM
I thought it might be because of a feedback loop between video-on-demand and longer-story-arc content constructed more to blur episode boundaries.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 14, @07:14AM (2 children)
