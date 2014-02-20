The maritime and scientific communities have set themselves the ambitious target of 2030 to map Earth's entire ocean floor.

It's ambitious because, 10 years out from this deadline, they're starting from a very low level.

You can argue about the numbers but it's in the region of 80% of the global seafloor that's either completely unknown or has had no modern measurement applied to it.

The international GEBCO 2030 project was set up to close the data gap and has announced a number of initiatives to get it done.

What's clear, however, is that much of this work will have to leverage new technologies or at the very least max the existing ones. Which makes the news from Ocean Infinity - that it's creating a fleet of ocean-going robots - all the more interesting.