Apple must pay store employees for bag-search time, court rules
Apple must pay its retail store employees for the time they spend waiting for mandatory bag searches at the end of their shifts, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The decision is retroactive, but it wasn't immediately clear how much Apple would have to pay.
The decision stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2013 by two former workers from Apple stores in New York and Los Angeles that claimed employees at physical locations were required to stand in lines up to 30 minutes long every day for store managers to check their bags to ensure they weren't smuggling home stolen goods. Failure to comply can lead to the employee's termination.
"Under the circumstances of this case and the realities of ordinary, 21st century life, we find farfetched and untenable Apple's claim that its bag-search policy can be justified as providing a benefit to its employees," Supreme Court Judge Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote in the decision (PDF).
[...] "Given that Apple requires its employees to wear Apple-branded apparel while working but directs them to remove or cover up such attire while outside the Apple store, it is reasonable to assume that some employees will carry their work uniform or a change of clothes in a bag in order to comply with Apple's compulsory dress code policy," she wrote.
[...] "Apple may tailor its bag-search policy as narrowly or broadly as it desires and may minimize the time required for exit searches," Cantil-Sakauye wrote. "But it must compensate those employees to whom the policy applies for the time spent waiting for and undergoing these searches."
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 14, @06:33PM (1 child)
Does Apple get a break there because the employees enjoy it?
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Friday February 14, @07:04PM
Other companies don't get a financial break if their employees have job satisfaction.
Why should Apple?
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 14, @07:26PM (3 children)
I don't quite understand what Apple's position is here. If you can't leave until your employer lets you leave, how is that time you're waiting not considered work time?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 14, @07:47PM (1 child)
Their point was that the employees didn't have to bring bags to work with them, therefore Apple's allowing them to bring their bags was of benefit and convenience to the employees and it was an costly to the company to have a manager immediately available for bag searches. Therefore the employees were waiting on their time, not the company's, because they didn't have bring their bags with them and cause the line and because if the company wanted to get its way they could just enact a "no bags" policy.
They almost got away with it, too, except that Apple's rule was that employees can't wear their workwear outside the workplace and therefore bringing something to put their Apple shirts in was actually of convenience to the company.'
Imagine working for a company so fucked up they think that bringing your purse or backpack to work with you is a hassle to them.
Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 14, @07:58PM
Dear Apple,
Think Differenter!
Furnish employees with Apple uniforms for work. When turned inside out, the clothes now look like regular diverse street clothes not associated with employment at Apple. Employees don't need a change of clothes. They just turn their clothes inside-out.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 14, @07:55PM
Because the employee is not being 'productive' like if they were at their desk busy posting on SN.
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Friday February 14, @07:28PM (2 children)
You know... the Amazon case. I'd like to give you the name of it, but none of the craptastic articles would give me the name either:
https://www.cnet.com/news/supreme-court-amazon-doesnt-have-to-pay-workers-for-security-check-hours/ [cnet.com]
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/opinion-la/la-ol-supreme-court-wages-nlrb-amazon-20141209-story.html [latimes.com]
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/us-supreme-court-decision-amazon-worker-security-screening-case-clear-victory-employ [natlawreview.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday February 14, @07:40PM
So, the final step is clear...
How could this possibly have happened?!
Shouldn't the "Messages" tab/button go here [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 14, @07:53PM
Nope. Amazon does not require their employees to change / cover up their official company workwear before leaving the building.
Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
(Score: 3, Funny) by krishnoid on Friday February 14, @07:44PM
But not enough to say that Apple's gonna owe them ... bag-time.