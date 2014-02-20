from the gov'ts-don't-like-bitcoin dept.
US DOJ Calls Bitcoin Mixing 'a Crime' in Arrest of Software Developer - CoinDesk:
Larry Harmon was arrested earlier this week for allegedly participating in a money-laundering conspiracy worth more than $300 million in cryptocurrency involving darknet marketplace AlphaBay. However, the family of the Coin Ninja CEO claims he was never involved with AlphaBay.
Harmon's case raises pressing questions about developer liability in the crypto industry.
In addition to the crypto media site Coin Ninja, Harmon created the bitcoin mixer Helix, which sends transactions out in mixed batches so individual payments are harder to trace. In its indictment, Department of Justice prosecutors refer to Helix as a "money transmitting and money laundering business."
"Helix enabled customers, for a fee, to send bitcoins to designated recipients in a manner which was designed to conceal and obfuscate the source or owner of the bitcoins," the indictment continues. "This type of service is commonly referred to as a bitcoin 'mixer' or 'tumbler.'"
In a statement Thursday, Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski made the department's views on bitcoin mixers clear. "This indictment underscores that seeking to obscure virtual currency transactions in this way is a crime," he said.
Harmon's brother and Coin Ninja coworker, Gary Harmon, said Helix did not directly partner with AlphaBay and that the darknet market recommended the mixer without Larry's permission or input. (Helix shut down in 2017; AlphaBay was seized by the FBI in July 2017.)
[...] Many bitcoin experts are concerned this could establish a precedent where simply creating a bitcoin mixer is seen, in itself, as a money-laundering conspiracy.
Bitcoin Core contributor Matt Corallo tweeted that if this accusation was upheld by the federal court in Washington, D.C., it would be "the beginning of the end."
CORRECTION (Feb. 14, 04:00 UTC): This article has been updated to clarify the difference between bitcoin mixers that custody digital assets and ones where users retain custody.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:58AM (1 child)
that coindesk link is causing major glitch
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @01:32AM
That's because the link installed a trojan in your computer to mine and mix bitcoins... expect the FBI to visit you soon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @01:42AM
Cryptocoiners rejoice! It's what you always waited for. The government has recognized your HappyFunNerdSpergBucks as real currency!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @01:46AM
Bitcoin laundering
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @01:50AM (2 children)
I can be anonymous with cash, unless I'm tracked some other way. They're essentially arguing that financial anonymity is illegal if it happens on the Internet. Absurd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @01:53AM
If they (LE and other govt agencies) could find a way to make cash illegal they would.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @01:55AM
Well, Mr Harmon can, for the low price of a couple $10k, stand up in court and have someone make that argument for him over a year or so. Perhaps a judge will agree with him. Or he can just plead guilty and sit off a year in a low security prison camp and get on with his life.