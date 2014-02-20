Stories
Meet the Community Still Obsessing over "Mass Effect 2" 10 Years Later

posted by martyb on Saturday February 15, @03:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-game-goes-on dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

Meet the community still obsessing over Mass Effect 2 10 years later:

Is Mass Effect 2 the series' golden goose or its ugly duckling? As the game passes its 10th anniversary this year, the debate rages on. Many space cadets recall their time with the game through a lens of utmost fondness, while others contend its status as the most detached and defunct entry in BioWare's illustrious trilogy (Andromeda, for all its pluses and minuses, is usually not part of the same discussion).

Regardless, a decade after its release, folks from all walks of life cling to Mass Effect 2 and the events surrounding it like a vice grip, continuing to invest time, effort, and money in the maintenance of their interest long after BioWare announced its plans to discontinue the series indefinitely.

What old games are Soylentils still invested in? Starcraft? Half Life?

And for Mass Effect fans, um, Liara or Miranda?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 15, @03:20AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 15, @03:20AM (#958401) Homepage

    " What old games are Soylentils still invested in? Starcraft? Half Life?

    Old games? Deus Ex 1, Blaster Master 1, and Guardian Legend 1. All other old games are shit except the one featuring Jim Cummings with the hamster in his pocket.

    " And for Mass Effect fans, um, Liara or Miranda? "

    Yeesh. I'm gonna have nightmares looking at those horrible facial contortions they call "cut-scene animation." Haven't seen that kind of dyskenesia since having to drive the short bus for a living. In close-up scenes you can actually see the gaps between their eyeballs and eye sockets.

    It's almost as if hiring social justice warriors for pussy points ruined gaming.

