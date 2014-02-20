Stories
Call Us Immediately if Your Child Uses Kali Linux, Squawks West Mids Police

posted by martyb on Saturday February 15, @12:27PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/02/14/silly_police_infosec_parental_advice_poster/

The UK's National Crime Agency has publicly distanced itself from a poster urging parents to call police if their child has installed Kali Linux, Tor or – brace yourself – Discord.

Issued by the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (WMROCU) via local area councils, the poster in question lists a slack handful of common infosec tools – as well as some that clearly have nothing to do with computer security.

Should your child install Kali Linux, virtual machines (the image on the poster looks like Virtualbox) or internet privacy tool Tor, West Midlands Police wants to know immediately. And if – Heaven forfend – your sprog installs Metasploit to learn how to secure code, uses free chat service for gamers Discord, or gets a Wi-Fi Pineapple for research, you may as well report straight to your nearest prison and abandon your tainted offspring forever.

Here is a link to the poster in question.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:31PM (#958473)

    If your child is smarter than you, call the cops.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:36PM (#958475)

    Since the police started requiring university degrees, it appears they've attracted people so completely retarded they don't even know what policing is. [bbc.co.uk]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 15, @12:42PM (#958478)

    How much of WMROCU's funding comes from Apple and Microsoft?

