The evening current events show As it Happens on CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) reports that American engineer Justine Haupt is the creator of a rotary-dial mobile phone.
Listen to the full 5m39s radio interview or read a shortened transcript on-line.
Justine Haupt, who created her own cellphone with a rotary dial, said she did so because she doesn't like how hyper-connected people have become in the world of smartphones.
"You can't browse the internet, it can't text, and all of that is intentional because I have a problem with how hyper-connected everyone is nowadays.
[...]Haupt, a 34-year-old space engineer, explains that although the phone operates on a 3G cellular network, it is not a smartphone.
"It's as un-smart as it can be, intentionally."
Haupt aims to use the phone on a daily basis and tried to make it as compact as possible, so it could fit in a pocket.
The phone does integrate some modern features, such as programmable shortcut buttons for calling specific numbers, a power switch, and a curved e-paper screen that displays basic information such as missed calls.
Though only briefly mentioned in the interview, the phone incorporates open source hardware from Adafruit Industries.
Full project description and documentation can be found on Haupt's webpage: http://justine-haupt.com/rotarycellphone/index.html
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday February 17, @02:08AM (2 children)
Absolute bonus if it's using Asterisk and a custom miniature ATA so you can hear the pulses and it actually works exactly like a rotary dial.
This probably just converts the pulses to digital.
Either way, I want one of these. Hell of a conversation piece.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 17, @02:23AM (1 child)
Heh, I've got one of the ancient wooden ones where the mic is on the base and the earpiece is what you pick up that I've been planning to do this with for a house phone. It's just never made it to the top of the projects list yet.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday February 17, @02:43AM
Same here. I saw a really nice one in thrift shop, but it was too expensive. The components are so small these days it's easily possible.
It's on the top of a short list of what I want to do, should I get the time and resources.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @02:23AM
Look at her, she really is one of us.