Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

By 2100, Indoor CO₂ Could Conceivably Cut Complex Cognition by 50%

posted by martyb on Monday February 17, @08:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the Bring-on-the-bottled-air dept.
Science

JoeMerchant writes:

The world's carbon-dioxide problem doesn't just affect the atmosphere — the gas is starting to fill our homes, schools, and offices, too.

Indoor levels of the gas are projected to climb so high, in fact, that they could cut people's ability to do complex cognitive tasks in half by the end of the century.

That prediction comes from three scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Pennsylvania, who presented their findings last week at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union. The study is still under peer review but available online in the repository Earth ArXiv.

The findings show that, if global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions continue to rise on their current trajectory, the concentration of CO2 in the air could more than double by 2100. Based on measurements of how humans function in spaces with that much CO2, the scientists warn, we could find ourselves scoring 50% lower on measures of complex thought by the end of the century.

Original Submission


«  ‘That Evil Kind of Feeling’: The Inside Story of Black Sabbath’s Iconic Cover Art
By 2100, Indoor CO₂ Could Conceivably Cut Complex Cognition by 50% | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @08:54AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @08:54AM (#959081)

    By that time, objective truth as found by the scientific method will be the norm. And the scientific method does not need geniuses in order to function, since it is simply a set of clear rules for how to process information and propose new questions that need to be answered.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @08:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @08:55AM (#959082)

    Intelligence is overrated, just ask TMB what good is his IQ for when he goes fishing?
    BTW, please send my respects to Algernon.
    RIP, MDC.

(1)