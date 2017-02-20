from the broken-fixes-make-PCs-into-bricks dept.
Like a needy ex-partner that just won't let go, Microsoft's legacy OSes continue to cling to the Windows behemoth's ankles. Windows Server 2008 and Windows 7 have once again been bashed with the borkage bat.
Users are reporting that the fix to fix the fix that broke the desktop wallpaper in Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows 7 has left systems unbootable after an apparent boot file deletion.
The fix-fixing fix (KB4539602) was unleashed at the end of last week, and some administrators have kicked off a deployment.
It has not gone well.
One Redditor remarked that 18 2008 R2 servers had fallen victim, while another reported 30 Windows 7 computers were refusing to boot after an install.
If you don't already have the 23 September 2019 (or later) SHA-2 update installed, you will probably be having a rather ungood day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @03:58PM (1 child)
If you have automatic windows updates enabled it seems more likely for Microsoft to screw up your systems than some malware ;).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @04:03PM
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Microsoft is malware
Prepare to be screwed
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Monday February 17, @04:13PM
Every day is an ungood day when you use Microsoft Windows.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @04:14PM
Now we can begin to migrate these poor Win7 users to something delightful, like, say, Plan9 OS!
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday February 17, @04:27PM
Every nondeterminism in software must have a rational cause and an explanation.
My best guess is, those failing machines had an undetected infection of some kind.
Obviously, Microsoft cannot test their updates against all possible combinations of government backdoors.
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 17, @04:31PM
Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that they don't want to spend the money maintaining older versions of Windows, and are continuing to do a piss-poor job of it. The goal is to force everyone to downgrade to Windows 10.
For some reason, I'm pretty sure their Total Cost of Ownership calculations that they use to scare people away from Linux and BSD don't include the cost, time, and hassle of switching away from versions of Windows that have been deprecated by Microsoft. By comparison, upgrading a Linux box takes about 30 minutes, and generally leaves a working system working just fine.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!