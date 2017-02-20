from the ghostly-appearance dept.
Blizzard's cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' leaks in playable form
Blizzard's cancelled StarCraft: Ghost has been the stuff of gaming legend. It was supposed to mark Blizzard's big leap into 3D action games, but it never came to pass -- delays, changing developers and evolving game platforms led the studio to put the game on "indefinite hold." Now, however, gamers appear to be getting a first-hand look at what they've missed. YouTube users Leers Meneses, Delso Bezerra and others say they've obtained a playable build of Ghost for the original Xbox through a leaked developer kit. It's unsurprisingly broken (the first two missions don't work properly, Meneses said), but appears to have been well into development -- you can fend off Zerg and engage in Metal Gear Solid-style chats.
StarCraft: Ghost was announced in 2002, put on "indefinite hold" in 2006, and officially cancelled in 2014. Blizzard is attempting to squash the leak:
In January 2020, videos appearing to be from the Xbox version of the cancelled game started appearing online. On February 16, 2020, numerous videos showing different missions, areas, and gameplay were uploaded to the web. Reports of the Xbox development version game files leaking to the public started to emerge. Journalists at gaming publications such as Kotaku verified the legitimacy of the code that began to disseminate online. Throughout the day, infringement notices were issued to channels hosting footage of the game on YouTube, resulting in many videos being removed. Eventually the files widely disseminated online through filesharing methods such as public torrent trackers. This was the second time a playable, albeit unfinished and rough, version of a Blizzard game has leaked online, after Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans being leaked online in September 2016.
Also at Wccftech.
I can see why Blizzard is covering their backsides, but I've long lost hope of Blizzard being anything greater than EA. They had a cult following and the suits have been doing their level best to scoop out the fans and insert popular memes.
They've had a number of missteps since the Diablo Immortal debacle. It's past time to write the entire studio off.