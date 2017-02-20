from the ♬♬Smiling-faces,-smiling-faces-Tell-lies♬♬ dept.
Facial expressions don't tell the whole story of emotion: Researchers warn of drawing too-quick conclusions about people's feelings:
Interacting with other people is almost always a game of reading cues and volleying back. We think a smile conveys happiness, so we offer a smile in return. We think a frown shows sadness, and maybe we attempt to cheer that person up.
Some businesses are even working on technology to determine customer satisfaction through facial expressions.
But facial expressions might not be reliable indicators of emotion, research indicates. In fact, it might be more accurate to say we should never trust a person's face, new research suggests.
"The question we really asked is: 'Can we truly detect emotion from facial articulations?'" said Aleix Martinez, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Ohio State University.
"And the basic conclusion is, no, you can't."
Martinez, whose work has focused on building computer algorithms that analyze facial expressions, and his colleagues presented their findings today (Feb. 16, 2020) at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Seattle.
The researchers analyzed the kinetics of muscle movement in the human face and compared those muscle movements with a person's emotions. They found that attempts to detect or define emotions based on a person's facial expressions were almost always wrong.
"Everyone makes different facial expressions based on context and cultural background," Martinez said. "And it's important to realize that not everyone who smiles is happy. Not everyone who is happy smiles. I would even go to the extreme of saying most people who do not smile are not necessarily unhappy. And if you are happy for a whole day, you don't go walking down the street with a smile on your face. You're just happy."
Don't believe everything you see (or hear) -- while trying to not become cynical.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @11:23PM (2 children)
So those super detectives being able to tell if someone is lying or whatever might be total bunk? No way!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 17, @11:47PM
Somewhat. Pupil dilation isn't a voluntary reaction at all and you have several other tells that can be overridden but it takes a conscious effort or a lot of practice to do so on demand.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday February 17, @11:52PM
Assertion failed: Input and output data does not match reactions, nor expression dynamics; interpreter failed to establish a lock.
Core dumped
Unfortunately, detectives never obey assertions.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday February 17, @11:39PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXoCaMBoZlA [youtube.com]
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 17, @11:44PM
Facial expressions are not involuntary reactions, dubmasses. Yes, they're conditioned but it's not simple conditioning where happy = smile. You have a whole range of social conditions factoring in like "it isn't polite to make a OMGWTFBBQ face when you see a three hundred pound man with a hairy as fuck back and legs in a cocktail dress anymore". And on top of that there are personality inputs that play a major role; look up the word "stoic" for starters.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken