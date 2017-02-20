Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Facial Expressions Don't Tell the Whole Story of Emotion

posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 17, @10:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the ♬♬Smiling-faces,-smiling-faces-Tell-lies♬♬ dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

Facial expressions don't tell the whole story of emotion: Researchers warn of drawing too-quick conclusions about people's feelings:

Interacting with other people is almost always a game of reading cues and volleying back. We think a smile conveys happiness, so we offer a smile in return. We think a frown shows sadness, and maybe we attempt to cheer that person up.

Some businesses are even working on technology to determine customer satisfaction through facial expressions.

But facial expressions might not be reliable indicators of emotion, research indicates. In fact, it might be more accurate to say we should never trust a person's face, new research suggests.

"The question we really asked is: 'Can we truly detect emotion from facial articulations?'" said Aleix Martinez, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Ohio State University.

"And the basic conclusion is, no, you can't."

Martinez, whose work has focused on building computer algorithms that analyze facial expressions, and his colleagues presented their findings today (Feb. 16, 2020) at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Seattle.

The researchers analyzed the kinetics of muscle movement in the human face and compared those muscle movements with a person's emotions. They found that attempts to detect or define emotions based on a person's facial expressions were almost always wrong.

"Everyone makes different facial expressions based on context and cultural background," Martinez said. "And it's important to realize that not everyone who smiles is happy. Not everyone who is happy smiles. I would even go to the extreme of saying most people who do not smile are not necessarily unhappy. And if you are happy for a whole day, you don't go walking down the street with a smile on your face. You're just happy."

Don't believe everything you see (or hear) -- while trying to not become cynical.

Original Submission


«  Newly Discovered Binary Asteroid 2020 BX₁₂ Passes by Earth
Facial Expressions Don't Tell the Whole Story of Emotion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @11:23PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 17, @11:23PM (#959347)

    So those super detectives being able to tell if someone is lying or whatever might be total bunk? No way!

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 17, @11:47PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Monday February 17, @11:47PM (#959356) Homepage Journal

      Somewhat. Pupil dilation isn't a voluntary reaction at all and you have several other tells that can be overridden but it takes a conscious effort or a lot of practice to do so on demand.

      --
      The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken

    • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday February 17, @11:52PM

      by BsAtHome (889) on Monday February 17, @11:52PM (#959358)

      Assertion failed: Input and output data does not match reactions, nor expression dynamics; interpreter failed to establish a lock.
      Core dumped

      Unfortunately, detectives never obey assertions.

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday February 17, @11:39PM

    by captain normal (2205) on Monday February 17, @11:39PM (#959352)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXoCaMBoZlA [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 1, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 17, @11:44PM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Monday February 17, @11:44PM (#959355) Homepage Journal

    Facial expressions are not involuntary reactions, dubmasses. Yes, they're conditioned but it's not simple conditioning where happy = smile. You have a whole range of social conditions factoring in like "it isn't polite to make a OMGWTFBBQ face when you see a three hundred pound man with a hairy as fuck back and legs in a cocktail dress anymore". And on top of that there are personality inputs that play a major role; look up the word "stoic" for starters.

    --
    The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(1)