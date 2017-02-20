from the nasty-little-buggers dept.
This story is a roundup of several virus stories that were submitted over the past few days. This is a changing story, so some of what is posted below may have changed since the time of their originally being published.
What's in a name? One significant change is what the names are for everything. There is the question of what to call the actual virus and then what to call it when someone is infected.
Virus: The virus by itself is now officially referred to as SARS-CoV-2 (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2). It was formerly known as 2019-nCoV (2019 novel coronavirus).
Disease: Those who have been infected by this virus are said to have a disease. The name of the disease is coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is also known as 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.
More details are available on Wikipedia.
The six submitted stories are presented below.
NIH Official Says Coronavirus 'on the Verge' of Becoming Global Pandemic Unless Containment Improves
NIH official says coronavirus 'on the verge' of becoming global pandemic unless containment becomes 'more successful':
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS's "Face The Nation" that multiple person-to-person transmissions need to occur in multiple countries in order to reach the pandemic threshold.
[...] "Technically speaking, the [World Health Organization] wouldn't be calling this a global pandemic. But it certainly is on the verge of that happening reasonably soon unless containment is more successful than it is right now," he said.
Coronavirus Selections
To Tame Coronavirus, Mao-Style Social Control Blankets China:
Residential lockdowns of varying strictness — from checkpoints at building entrances to hard limits on going outdoors — now cover at least 760 million people in China, or more than half the country's population, according to a New York Times analysis of government announcements in provinces and major cities. Many of these people live far from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first reported and which the government sealed off last month.
44 Americans on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Diagnosed with Coronavirus:
Another 70 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined in Japan, according to Japanese health officials.
This brings the total number of cases aboard the vessel as of Sunday to 355, the largest confirmed cluster outside mainland China. People with confirmed infections have been taken to hospitals in Japan.
Tokyo Olympics Organizers Says There is no 'Plan B' for 2020 Summer Games Amid Coronavirus Fears:
Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said there is no 'Plan B' for the upcoming summer games despite growing fears that the coronavirus could impact the event, which are set to begin in July, the Associated Press reported.
Speaking at a press conference Friday, the organizers took 11 questions, all of which were related to the virus, athletes and fans coming in from China, and the continuation of the planned events.
"Certainly the advice we've received externally from the WHO [World Health Organization] is that there's no case for any contingency plans or canceling the games or moving the games," IOC inspection team head John Coates said during the news conference, CBS Sports reported.
Coates also claimed he is "100% confident" that the Olympic games will continue as scheduled.
The White House Doesn't Trust China's Coronavirus Numbers - Here's why:
The White House said this week it does "not have high confidence in the information coming out of China" regarding the count of coronavirus cases, a senior administration official told CNBC. Meanwhile, China has reportedly been reluctant to accept help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has reportedly suppressed information about the outbreak from scientists that it deems alarming.
U.S. officials' mistrust of China goes as far back as the 1950s, when national authorities set unrealistic production quotas that led local officials to inflate data. Mishaps with the 2003 outbreak of SARS, which sickened 8,098 people and killed about 800 over nine months, and discrepancies in reporting of economic data over the past two decades has only hardened the U.S. government's belief that China cannot be trusted, experts say. White House advisor Peter Navarro has even called China a "disease incubator."
See also:
ACE2 Expression in Kidney and Testis May Cause Kidney and Testis Damage After 2019-nCoV Infection
The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus (scrubbed or hoax preprint on ResearchGate)
China Washes Money in Bid to Stop Conovirus COVID-19
When the going gets tough the tough get washing. In a bid to stop the Coronavirus (COVID-19) China has taken to washing money using ultraviolet light or very high temperatures. This is intended to "secure the public's safety and health when using cash". This effort may not be required due to China's rising reliance on electronic payments.
Americans Trapped on Cruise Ship with Coronavirus get to go Home
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Approximately 400 Americans may finally get to go home after being trapped aboard a cruise ship in Japan with the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside of China.
Everyone aboard the Diamond Princess has been under quarantine on the ship in Yokohama, Japan (south of Tokyo), since February 3. At the start of the quarantine, there were 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board the ship. Since then, 285 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) have been identified, according to the latest figures reported by the World Health Organization.
The outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the Diamond Princess is currently the largest of any cluster outside of China. Singapore is the country with the next largest cluster, reporting 72 cases.
According to the CDC, the itinerary for the extracted Americans will go as follows: buses will move the travelers from the ship to chartered planes. Travelers will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to boarding the aircraft to prevent any symptomatic travelers from leaving Japan. They will continue to be monitored for symptoms during flight and again upon arrival in the US. They will first arrive at Travis Air Force Base in California, which is already being used as a federal quarantine site for repatriated travelers. Some travelers will then be taken onward to another federal quarantine site, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. The repatriated cruise-ship goers will be housed separately from others already in quarantine at both bases.
[...] During the quarantine, which was scheduled to last until February 19, passengers have largely been confined to their cabins. Some have reported problems with the delivery of food and supplies, such as diapers.
[...] The embassy noted that if any passengers "choose not to return on this charter flight, you will be unable to return to the United States for a period of time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make a final determination on this matter."
-- submitted from IRC
High-Tech Shortages Loom as Coronavirus Shutdowns Hit Manufacturers
There are now more than 45,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, and the disease has caused at least 1,115 deaths. The impact of the virus is now reaching way beyond public health: China is at the heart of global manufacturing, and as supply chains suffer, panic is beginning to set in.
In many provinces across China the government has urged hundreds of millions of workers to stay home to help reduce the spread of the virus. As a result, many factories have stayed closed since the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, halting the production of products and parts destined for countries around the world, including Australia.
Apple is one of the most high-profile companies affected, with its manufacturing partner Foxconn hitting a lengthy production delay, but they are far from alone.
The sectors hit hardest appear to be high-tech electronics, pharmaceuticals and the automotive industry.
Globalised supply chains and just-in-time manufacturing mean many seemingly unrelated products are vulnerable to pauses in the flow of goods from China.
It only takes one small missing part to bring entire supply chains to a standstill. If a tyre manufacturer in the United States doesn't receive valves from a supplier in China, a car plant in Germany won't receive any tyres, and therefore can't ship finished cars to its customers.
[...] For many industries the next few months will bring high levels of uncertainty, with disruptions certain to continue, before recovery programs can start to gain traction.
This is obviously a worry for many organizations, but could also be a period of new opportunity for others, as the world comes to terms with this latest global health crisis. Supply chains that are agile enough to react quicker than their competitors," or those with more robust risk management plans, might find themselves gaining greater market share as a result of this crisis.
Apple Warns Coronavirus Will Hurt iPhones Supplies
Apple warns coronavirus will hurt iPhones supplies:
Apple has warned that disruption in China from the coronavirus will mean revenues falling short of forecasts.
The tech giant said production and sales were affected, and that "worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained".
[...] "We do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter," the company said in a statement, adding that it was "experiencing a slower return to normal conditions" than expected.
With most stores in China either closed or operating at reduced hours, sales of Apple products would be lower, the company said.
Apple said that "while our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province - and while all of these facilities have reopened - they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated.
"All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed," it added. "Additionally, stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic. We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can."
China reports 3rd death, nearly 140 new cases of coronavirus:
China reported on Monday its third death from a mysterious new virus and nearly 140 fresh cases as the disease spread to other parts of the country, including Beijing, raising concerns about more infections as millions begin trips for the Lunar New Year.
Medical experts are still struggling to understand the new strain of coronavirus but its connection with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome has caused alarm. SARS originated in southern China in 2002 before spreading to Hong Kong and elsewhere in the world infecting thousands and leaving more than 800 people dead.
Coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, such as the common cold, but can also affect the lower-respiratory tract, causing pneumonia or bronchitis.
[...] In Wuhan, the city in central China where the new strain first emerged, 136 new cases were found over the weekend the local health commission said, without giving details about the person who died.
[...] A total of 201 people have now been diagnosed with the virus in China. In Wuhan, 170 people are still being treated in hospital, including nine in critical condition, the city health commission said.
Wuhan is a city of 11 million inhabitants that serves as a major transport hub, including during the annual Lunar New Year holiday when hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel across the country to visit family.
China confirms human-to-human transmission of new coronavirus:
Human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus strain has been confirmed in China, fueling fears of a major outbreak of the SARS-like virus as millions travel for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Zhong Nanshan, head of the National Health Commission, said on Monday patients may have contracted the new virus without having visited the central city of Wuhan where it was discovered before spreading across China and reaching three other Asian nations.
"Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission," he said in an interview with China's CCTV state broadcaster.
Zhong said two people in Guangdong province in southern China caught the disease from family members who had visited Wuhan.
He added that 14 medical personnel helping with coronavirus patients have also been infected.
Human-to-human transmission could make the virus spread more quickly and widely.
CDC Confirms First US Case of New Coronavirus
Public health officials have confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious coronavirus that has already killed at least six people and sickened hundreds of others in China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
A male traveler from China has been diagnosed in Snohomish County, Washington State with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the CDC.
Officials said the sick male, in his 30s, is “very healthy.” He is currently being isolated at a medical center in the state “out of caution” and “poses little risk” to the public, they said. The CDC said the male reached out to local health authorities on Jan. 15 once he started experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms.
Chinese Authorities Begin Quarantine Of Wuhan City As Coronavirus Cases Multiply:
Wuhan's public health authorities say they are in a "state of war" as they quarantine the Chinese city in an attempt to halt the spread of a never-before-seen strain of coronavirus. "Strictly implement emergency response requirements, enter into a state of war and implement wartime measures to resolutely curb the spread of this epidemic," urged a committee of Wuhan's top officials. "Homes must be segregated, neighbors must be watched."
Later Thursday, health officials from the World Health Organization decided not to declare the outbreak an international health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that after two days of meetings in Geneva with the organization's Emergency Committee, the group was divided. "Make no mistake. This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency," Tedros said. "It may yet become one." The WHO is not recommending any international restrictions on trade or travel, but does recommend exit screenings at airports.
Beginning at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. Wednesday ET), authorities in Wuhan, about 500 miles west of Shanghai, started sealing off public transportation, including its metro system, airport, train station and long-haul bus hubs. Livestreamed videos from the city show soldiers wearing face masks barricading the entrances to the city's train station Thursday morning to prevent passengers from entering and leaving the city.
Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients as its health system gets overwhelmed:
China Battles Coronavirus Outbreak: All the Latest Updates:
The virus thought to have originated in a Wuhan food market continues to spread as China steps up containment efforts.
[...] China is extending the Lunar New Year holiday for three days and enforcing strict containment measures in an attempt to curb the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed 80 people and infected at more than 2,700, most of them in the central province of Hubei where the virus first emerged.
The holiday season was due to end on Friday but will now be extended until February 2.
More than 56 million people in almost 20 cities, including the Hubei capital of Wuhan, have been affected by travel restrictions, introduced amid fears the transmission rate will balloon as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during the Lunar New Year celebrations.
[...] Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a pandemic as more countries report cases. Confirmed cases have so far been announced in several Asiancountries, Europe and North America.
[...] The World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged the respiratory illness, which has been traced to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China but the organisation said on Thursday it was too early to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
As the world knows, we face an emerging virus threat in the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak. The problem is, right now there are several important things that we don't know about the situation. The mortality rate, the ease of human-human transmission, the rate of mutation of the virus (and how many strains we might be dealing with – all of these need more clarity. Unfortunately, we've already gone past the MERS outbreak in severity (which until now was the most recent new coronavirus to make the jump into humans). If we're fortunate, though, we'll still have something that will be worrisome, but not as bad as (say) the usual flu numbers (many people don't realize that influenza kills tens of thousands of people in the US each year). The worst case, though, is something like 1918, and we really, really don't need that.
[Ed note: The linked story is by Derek Lowe who writes a "commentary on drug discovery and the pharma industry". He is perhaps best known for his "Things I Won't Work With" blog entries which are as hilarious as they are... eye opening. I have found him to be a no-nonsense writer who "tells things as they are", holding no punches. The whole story is worth reading as he clearly explains what a coronavirus is, about the current one that reportedly originated in Wuhan, China, what could be done about it, how long that would likely take, and what can be done for those who have already been infected. --martyb]
Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO
The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.
"The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.
1st Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus Has Occurred In U.S., CDC Says
Coronavirus: US reports first person-to-person transmission
Chicago health officials have reported the first US case of human-to-human transmission of the deadly coronavirus.
The new patient is the spouse of a Chicago woman who carried the infection back from Wuhan, China, the US Centers for Disease Control said on Thursday.
The discovery marks the second report of the virus in Illinois and the sixth confirmed case in the US.
This paper provides early estimates of 2019-nCoV epidemiological parameters: Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV: early estimation of epidemiological parameters and epidemic predictions (open, DOI: 10.1101/2020.01.23.20018549) (DX)
Used model does not offer much grounds for optimism.
Multiple Soylentils have submitted stories regarding the 2019-nCoV coronavirus which is believed to have originated in the city of Wuhan, China in December 2019. Rather than have a smattering of stories appear on the site, they have been gathered here in one story. Read on if you are interested; otherwise another story will be along presently.
Editor's Comment: The figures and statistics regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak are changing daily and there are differences between reports from different sources. The latest figures, which we believe to be from a reputable source and which are being regularly updated, can be found at the worldometers. If you have a favourite site for updated information please leave a link in the comments.
Chinese Whistleblower Doctor Dies Due to Coronavirus
Li Wenliang: Coronavirus kills Chinese whistleblower doctor
A Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warning about the deadly coronavirus outbreak has died, the hospital treating him has said. Li Wenliang contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital. He had sent out a warning to fellow medics on 30 December but police told him to stop "making false comments".
There had been contradictory reports about his death, but the People's Daily now says he died at 02:58 on Friday (18:58 GMT Thursday).
The virus has killed 636 people and infected 31,161 in mainland China, the National Health Commission's latest figures show. The death toll includes 73 new deaths reported on Thursday.
An AC writes:
Wuhan hospital announces death of whistleblower doctor after confusion in state media
This story has been updated to reflect the latest statement from Wuhan Central Hospital, after confusion in state media reports.
Li died of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan in the early hours of Friday morning (local time).
"Our hospital's ophthalmologist Li Wenliang was unfortunately infected with coronavirus during his work in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic," the latest hospital statement read.
"He died at 2:58 am on Feb 7 after attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful."
Earlier on Thursday night, several state media outlets had reported Li's death, following which Chinese social media erupted in profound grief and anger.
Coronavirus Roundup
Both c0lo and takyon write in with today's coronavirus collection of stories:
Why are children 'missing' from coronavirus outbreak cases?
So far, it seems that youth protects against the worst effects of 2019-nCoV.
The outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has killed more than 900 people, but one group has escaped with minimal damage: children.
Youth can certainly contract the virus. Among the infected are at least two newborns, according to Chinese health officials. But few children are among those sick enough to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to an article published Feb. 5 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. According to the data analyzed in that article — and numbers are changing quickly as the outbreak evolves — the median age of patients skews older, between 49 and 56 years old.
It's not entirely clear why children seem to be escaping the worst effects of the virus, dubbed 2019-nCoV. But a similar pattern holds for many infectious diseases, from the familiar, such as chickenpox and measles, to the newly emerged, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), doctors say.
Each year, the GSMA (GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) Association) holds three MWC (Mobile World Congress) events. The next is MWC Barcelona and is scheduled for 24-27 February 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The next event scheduled for this year is MWC Shanghai 2020, scheduled for 30 June - 2 July 2020 in Shanghai, China. And rounding out 2020 is the last event, MWC Los Angeles, California on 28-30 October 2020.
Since 2011, MWC Barcelona has been known as the GSMA Mobile World Capital. It is the oldest and largest of the MWC series, so some of the largest mobile product announcements occur at this event. The 2018 event attracted attendees around the world. Approximately half of the attendees hold senior positions in their firms. In other words, in the mobile market, MWC Barcelona is a "Really Big Deal."
That was all history. The recent outbreak of the 2019-nCoV Coronovirus has made quite a stir worldwide. Major players in the mobile arena are concerned about sending their representatives to a venue with approximately 100,000 attendees drawn from all around the world.
Major companies in the mobile space have recently announced plans to either skip MWC Barcelona entirely or, in some cases, make presentations remotely. These include: including Intel, TCL, Sony, Amazon, Samsung, Nvidia, Ericsson Vivo, and MediaTek among many others.
[...] It will be "interesting" to see what the follow-on effects will be from the reduced attendance. The June MWC is scheduled for Shanghai (a major city in China - the country that is the apparent source of the 2019-nCov coronoavirus and imposing major quarantines trying to stem its spread). Thus, unless 2019-nCoV is brought under control in record time, things do not look good for those who were diverted from Barcelona to look forward to making up the difference 4 months later. That leaves waiting for MWC LA at the end of October, or making more one-on-one connections to work out buying and selling decisions.
[Editors' Note: The World Health Organisation has formally renamed the virus to COVID-19]
Coronavirus cancels F1 and Formula E races, could make EU miss CO2 target [arstechnica.com]
No batteries? There's also the CO2 effects of running the incinerators 24/7.
A battery shortage is just what the tech
industry consumercoronazombie doesn't need. Along with other factory shutdowns, it might be a good excuse to double the prices of phones and laptops. And Nintendo Switch [wccftech.com].
Chinese activist detained after calling Xi Jinping 'clueless' on coronavirus crisis [theguardian.com]
This is not the only person to get black bagged lately, just a more prominent one. Some people are calling for revolution. Unfortunately, quarantine "wartime conditions" allow China to easily get very up close and personal with would-be activists. And if they die, the government can just incinerate the bodies and blame the virus.
14 passengers on US charter flights evacuating the Diamond Princess have tested positive for coronavirus [cnn.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 18, @03:24AM (1 child)
https://web.archive.org/web/20200214144447/https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339070128_The_possible_origins_of_2019-nCoV_coronavirus [archive.org]
https://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.21799.29601 [doi.org]
That DOI link wasn't active before, but now it goes to a page that says "This content has been removed by the author
Sorry, the content associated with this DOI is no longer available on ResearchGate."
The paper was purportedly submitted by Botao Xiao, a researcher from the South China University of Technology.
So if it was removed by the author and it's not a prank paper, you could imagine someone was displeased with that conclusion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 18, @04:00AM
There is no reason to be concerned about BL-4 labs nearby population centers. The risk of infection is very low and the best scientists will not work in the middle of nowhere.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 18, @03:32AM (13 children)
Given the rates of contagion and mortality reported so far, the flu is a hell of a lot scarier and it's so boring that plenty of folks don't even bother with a flu shot. This is nothing but fearmongering clickbait.
It's just a flu, bro!

Get coughed on.
It's just a flu, bro!
Get coughed on.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 18, @03:43AM (9 children)
I wasn't talking about this story, I was talking about the whole global scare campaign. I've ripped farts that were more worrisome.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 18, @03:58AM (3 children)
95% of vitamin C comes from China. Get as much as possible now, use a polarizer to test each batch for purity: https://www.facebook.com/hkust/videos/606119420178477/?type=2&theater [facebook.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 18, @04:11AM (2 children)
Just put the polarizer in your gamma ray sterilization chamber.
Also from china: https://www.amazon.com/Polarization-Polarizer-Educational-Physics-Polarized/dp/B06XWXRB75 [amazon.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 18, @04:24AM
Just put the polarizer in your gamma ray sterilization chamber.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 18, @04:20AM (4 children)
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/15/heres-why-the-white-house-doesnt-trust-chinas-coronavirus-numbers.html [cnbc.com]
China is definitely under-reporting infections and deaths. People appear to be spreading it during a long incubation period. Death rate can't be accurately nailed down until people start dropping dead outside of China because China's numbers can't be trusted. Even if it's just a 2% death rate, it looks like it's going to spread nicely before a vaccine is produced. Companies are already starting to lose money because of this, which would not be their first choice. The World Health Organization has bent over backwards to praise China's response and "transparency", which is not a surprise since they get a nice pile of funding from China. Here's a bonus [freedomhouse.org] from 2018 I just found. WHO is nudging social media sites to censor "misinformation" while promoting its own [voanews.com]. Mainstream media outlets are watering down their coronavirus coverage, not participating in a scare campaign. They could easily amp the fearmongering up to 11 if they wanted to.
It was only a matter of time before a pandemic was assisted by ubiquitous air travel. Compare the situation today to the 1968 flu pandemic, for example.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 18, @04:24AM
It is unlikely a useful vaccine will be produced. The attempts at a SARS vaccine made animals have extreme reactions when they were infected with similar viruses later: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3335060/ [nih.gov]
One theory is China tested a SARS vaccine in Wuhan, then this virus got loose which is why things are so bad there.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 18, @04:25AM (2 children)
The problem with that line of thinking is that cases that have made it outside of China and the near complete lack of it spreading in any of the cases that made it out. This looks a whole lot more like a bioweapon, either intentionally or unintentionally released, that has very low human to human infection potential.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 18, @04:37AM
Your nutter conspiracy theory has a gaping flaw if that is the case: it's not much of a bioweapon if there is very low human to human infection potential. If you are going to spread disinformation, next time at least pay attention to what you have written.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 18, @04:39AM
The public has only been aware of coronavirus since January. It can incubate for weeks before symptoms appear. It's just going to take a while for it to spread in places like the U.S. and for the clusters of cases to be recognized.
As for the infection potential, you can just look at that cruise ship. It's getting the job done.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Exactly. China has incinerators running 24/7 every flu season. /s
Exactly. China has incinerators running 24/7 every flu season. /s
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday February 18, @04:32AM
You're boarding a flight to China. What's more likely to kill you if...
1. You're in good health but the Chinese authorities mistook you for Falun Gong / Uighur.
2. You're in good health but the American authorities mistook you for South American / Muslim.
3. The plane was manufactured by Boeing.
4. You were prescribed pain meds by an American physician before the flight.
5. The bottled water is from a fracking state and may or may not carry a Danger: Combustible label.
6. Someone on flight caught a virus.
7. There's a live ammunition training exercise involving a F35 a few miles away from the flight path.
8. An anti-aircraft armed Russian / Iranian vessel is below the flight path.
9. UFOs been spotted by the navy next to the flight path.
10. You forget to take your vitamin C.
There, balanced fearmongering the way the news intended.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 18, @04:00AM (2 children)
That's barely a question anymore. Quarantine would need to be for 6 weeks (as far as we know) and asympotmatic transmission happens, so everyone who was possibly exposed would need to be quarantines separately for 6 weeks. This isn't going to happen.
AFAICT, the current purpose of the quarantines, etc., is to slow down transmission until the vaccine can be developed and produced. It's probably good enough for that. But with the incubation period ranging from 1 day to 6 weeks, and transmission possible without symptoms being present it's not going to manage containment.
Put not your faith in princes.
Quar-antine = 40 days by definition.
Quar-antine = 40 days by definition.
You err. That is a Quadratitine.
You err. That is a Quadratitine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 18, @04:39AM
First, I was so scared. It was American Carnage! Mostly, there was a Black man in the White House. But then Trump, ImPOTUS John, as we on the "inside" call him, stepped up to make me even more scared of rapists and murderers and some good people pouring over our borders where there was NOT EVEN A WALL! So I was more ass-cared. Then it was Those Chinese, laughing at us as they made money making i-stuff that we all need and depend on. Soybean farmers are screwed now, what with the trade war, and prices for everything have gone up, but thank goodness the Golden Pompador scared me about that. And then I was scared of the Ukraine, trying to throw American Elections in the dumpster, for the Trumpster! And now, a Globalist Liberal Conspiracy Epidemic, which Tom Cotton either has, or his congenital conspiracy disorder is kicking in to make him say scary stuff. I was walking down a street just yesterday, with jmichaelhudson, and there was this Chinese looking person, might have been Bulgarian, or Buttonese, or Pad Thai, I don't know, but we were plenty scared! Now I hear that MS13 is running the Corona Light virus in cases of Mexican beer through the Ukraine and selling it on the Black market to Cruise Ships that have Americans on them! I don't know how we are going to survive this!!!!
Panic now, avoid the rush later. And not so easy to do with a high fever and bleeding from your eyes.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday February 18, @04:41AM
Indonesia is refusing to admit that they even have any cases [nytimes.com]. With their population density and proximity to China, they are probably already beyond any chance of containment.