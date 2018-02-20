[...] Getting the VNR Electric into the hands of transportation companies is where this real-world testing begins, and Brandis is eager to move on to that next phase. These first five pilot trucks "will be placed into consumer operations for daily use once their charging systems are powered on, which is expected to be within the coming weeks," he said.

This is where the collaborative partnership of LIGHTS really comes into play. Goods transport is a tightly coordinated system of logistics and timing and depends on a consistent, reliable supply chain. Singh explains: "One of the goals of the pilot is to see how electric trucks and their usage pattern can be woven into various duty cycles for freight customers."

The expected range of 75-175 miles is an important metric. The Inland Empire region of Southern California is an ideal starting place for these routes: the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are roughly 50 miles (80km) away, the massive Colton rail depot lies 20 miles (32km) to the east, and Ontario International Airport is just around the corner.

As it is, the initial operators of the VNR Electric will have to contend with a higher initial cost, a shorter range, and additional weight, which means tweaking that existing successful model of transport to accommodate an electric vehicle's inherent shortcomings. But Brandis views these as opportunities, not challenges. "Our years of experience with heavy-duty trucks taught us to expect service issues as part of the testing. We will use telematics technology to see truck miles operated, loads hauled, battery state of charge, and charging cycles."

Evaluating that data will be essential to the official launch of the VNR Electric, which is set to start production by the end of 2020. And though the LIGHTS program is in its nascent stages, Troy Musgrave, director of process improvement for Dependable Transportation, is optimistic about its expansion beyond Southern California. While the VNR Electric has a long way to go, "My hope is that battery technology will accelerate to match the range and use cycles that we have with diesel today."