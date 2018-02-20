Stories
Nuclear Fusion Power Without Regular Tokamaks Or Stellarators

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 18, @02:20PM
from the playing-with-atoms dept.
Hardware

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Nuclear Fusion Power Without Regular Tokamaks Or Stellarators:

When it comes to nuclear fusion, the most well-known reactor type today is no doubt the tokamak, due to its relatively straight-forward concept of plasma containment. That's not to say that there aren't other ways to accomplish nuclear fusion in a way that could conceivably be used in a commercial power plant in the near future.

As we covered previously, another fairly well-known type of fusion reactor is the stellarator, which much like the tokamak, has been around since the 1950s. There are other reactor types from that era, like the Z-pinch, but they seem to have all fallen into obscurity. That is not to say that research on Z-pinch reactors has ceased, or that other reactor concepts — some involving massive lasers — haven't been investigated or even built since then.

In this article we'll take a look at a range of nuclear fusion reactor types that definitely deserve a bit more time in the limelight.

[...] Inertial Confinement Fusion

[...] Magnetic Confinement Fusion

[...] All the Other Designs

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday February 18, @03:08PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 18, @03:08PM (#959533) Journal

    The FTFY version:

    When it comes to theoretical nuclear fusion, the most well-known proposed potential reactor type today is no doubt the tokamak, due to its relatively straight-forward concept of plasma containment. That's not to say that there aren't other theoretical ways to accomplish nuclear fusion in a potential way that could conceivably be used in a commercial power plant in the near future but no such reactors have actually been fired up yet.

    ...

    In this article we'll take a look at a range of other possible nuclear fusion reactor types that definitely deserve a bit more time in the limelight, insofar as any design which is still theory deserves to be presented to a lay environment even though possible designs are being engineered.

    Don't get me wrong, I'm quite in favor of nuclear fusion research. But this intro is way too light on the fact that this is all still research and there is no operative design yet.

    Keep everyone ignorant of the magical world! KEEP AMERICA OBLIVIATE!
